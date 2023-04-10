Chennai Super Kings registered a seven-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma gave Mumbai Indians a strong start in the powerplay. However, in the sixth ball of the fourth over, Tushar Deshpande produced a peach of a delivery to get rid of the Mumbai Indians captain. From here on Mumbai lost their momentum and could only post a below-par total of 157-8 on a good batting pitch, In reply, CSK chased down the target within 18.1 overs and registered a very valuable win. 'Rinku Bhaiya Zindabad' Shreyas Iyer Video Calls Rinku Singh After his Last Over Heroics in GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

Following the match, a fake quote of Tushar Deshpande started to surface on social media. The CSK pacer allegedly said that he found it easier to bowl to Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma as compared to the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiars.

However now taking to Instagram Stories, Tushar Deshpande has cleared this issue. According to the CSK pacer, this was a fake quote and he would never say those demeaning things. Tushar also mentioned that he respects all the legends mentioned in this quote and urged people to stop spreading this fake news.

Tushar Deshpande Denies Making Disrespectful Comments Towards Rohit Sharma

Tushar Deshpande confirms the quote circulating by his name in social media is fake. He also mentioned that he has great respect for all the legends. pic.twitter.com/KsyEzF3j62 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2023

Tushar Deshpande has got a decent start to IPL 2023. The CSK pacer has taken wickets in the important stage in all three matches. He was praised by his captain MS Dhoni. According to the former Indian skipper, Tushar has a lot of potential and CSK will be backing him. Dhoni also mentioned that Tushar will have to avoid bowling no balls and wides and will need to deliver good performances on a consistent basis. Fans Compare Rinku Singh’s Match Winning Knock in GT vs KKR IPL 2023 to Virat Kohli’s Game-Changing Innings Against Pakistan at MCG.

With four points from three matches, CSK are now in the fifth position in the table. They will be looking to keep their momentum. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are yet to win a single match this season. Rohit Sharma's side will face Delhi Capitals in their next game.

