Clinical Trial and Drug Approval Process to be Simplified: National Conference 2025 at Sri Aurobindo Group of Institutes, Indore

New Delhi [India], February 11: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy (SAIP), Indore, successfully hosted a National Conference on "Pharma Innovations: Cross-Disciplinary Approaches in Drug Development and Healthcare" on Friday, February 7, 2025. The event brought together esteemed experts from the pharmaceutical industry and academia to discuss groundbreaking advancements in drug development and healthcare.

Dr. Ajay Sachan, Deputy Drug Controller at CDSCO, Government of India, announced that the Government of India would simplify the clinical trial and new drug approval process to accelerate the introduction of new treatments in the market. This regulatory reform aims to promote innovation and streamline the drug approval process.

Dr. Deependra Singh, Chairman of the Education Regulatory Committee at the Pharmacy Council of India, emphasized the growing role of pharmacists in healthcare. He shared that the government plans to make it mandatory for hospitals to appoint clinical pharmacists, aiming to improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

Sandeep Raktate, President Operations, India and Ireland at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, delivered an insightful talk on "Pharma 4.0: The Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing." He highlighted the transformative role of innovative technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI), in revolutionizing pharmaceutical manufacturing, while also addressing current industry challenges and digital transformation.

Prof. Pramil Tiwari from NIPER, Mohali, Punjab, discussed "Pharma Education with Health," underscoring the critical role of pharmaceutical education in advancing healthcare. He encouraged young professionals to explore emerging opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector for innovation and growth.

The conference commenced with motivating words from Dr. Montu Kumar Patel, President of the Pharmacy Council of India. Mr. Kinshuk Trivedi, General Secretary of Sri Aurobindo Group of Institutes; Dr. S.C. Chaturvedi, Director of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy; Dr. Sunil K. Dwivedi; and Dr. Gourav K. Saraogi expressed gratitude to the delegates and speakers for their valuable contributions, acknowledging their role in the success of the conference.

Sri Aurobindo Group of Institutes (SAGI) embarked on its educational journey in 1988 with the establishment of Sri Aurobindo School in Bhopal. This school was founded to embody and promote the ideals and values of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother.

Building on this vision, the group expanded its commitment to quality education by launching Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences in 2003, followed by Sri Aurobindo Institute of Dentistry in 2004. In 2009, the group further diversified into multidisciplinary higher education with the founding of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Pharmacy, and Sri Aurobindo Institute of Management and Science.

