New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/GPRC): National Information and Cybersecurity Council (NICC India) today announced its Training and Internship program, further fuelling its commitment to build national capabilities within the cybersecurity sector in India. One of the many initiatives pioneered by NICC, this program is open for all and aims to increase cybersecurity awareness, while enabling skills and knowledge sharing to defend against the evolving threats of today's cyber reality.

The training program will be held online and offline and will be divided into two categories to expand reach, explore various areas of an ever-challenging threat landscape, and accommodate students with and without a background in IT or cybersecurity. The 'Basic' training category is developed for students with minimal knowledge of cybersecurity, with sessions designed to increase their level of cyber hygiene and understand the fundamentals of digital wellbeing. On the other hand, the 'Advanced' training category requires students to have profound knowledge in the field. The goal is to conduct deep dive sessions into various areas of Cybersecurity. Top ranking trainees in the 'Advanced' category will be awarded with an internship/job offer at NICC & various Government Departments.

The National Information and Cybersecurity Council (NICC)- which works to reduce risk to India's cyber infrastructure - is leading a collaborative effort between government of India and industry to raise cybersecurity awareness nationally.

NICC - as a part of India's G20 Presidency will focus on the "people" part of cybersecurity, providing information and resources to help educate NICC partners and the public, and ensure all individuals and organizations make smart decisions whether on the job, at home, or at school - now and in the future.

With a view to educate the public, private sector and increase the cyber resilience of the Nation, NICC conducts a plethora of events which include training, internships, seminars, workshops, courses, phishing simulations, quiz contests, lectures, audio-visual presentations on best practices, social media hygiene, posters/leaflets etc... including in regional languages.

You can visit: www.niccindia.com or contact: +91 9136234666 for more details.

