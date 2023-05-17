A hickey is also known as a love bite or a kiss mark. It is a bruise-like mark that occurs on the skin, usually on the neck or other areas of the body, as a result of aggressive kissing or sucking on the skin. Can Hickeys Kill You?

Hickey is caused by the bursting of small blood vessels (capillaries) near the surface of the skin, leading to blood leaking into the surrounding tissue. Hickeys are often considered a visible sign of affection or intimacy and can be seen as a temporary mark left on the skin by a partner. However, some people may prefer to hide or cover up hickeys for personal or social reasons.

1. Cold Compress

Apply a cold compress or ice pack wrapped in a cloth to the affected area as soon as possible after getting the hickey. This can help reduce swelling and minimize the appearance of the mark.

2. Makeup

You can use makeup to conceal the hickey. Start by applying a colour corrector. If the hickey appears red or purple, use a green colour corrector to neutralize the colour. Use an orange or yellow corrector if it appears more blue or brown. After the corrector, apply a high-coverage concealer that matches your skin tone directly on top of the hickey. Use a patting motion rather than rubbing to ensure good coverage. Blend the concealer carefully around the edges to make it look natural. Set the makeup with a light dusting of translucent powder to make it last longer.

3. Clothing

If the hickey is on your neck, you can try wearing a scarf, turtleneck, or collar shirt to cover it up.

4. Hairstyling

If you have long hair, try wearing your hair down or styling it in a way that covers the hickey.

5. Healing Time

Hickeys typically fade on their own within a week or two. If you can wait it out, you may conceal the hickey with clothing, hairstyles, or makeup during this period.

Hickeys don’t disappear instantly, but using the above methods might temporarily help you hide them when you step out.

