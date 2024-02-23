HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], February 23: Research suggests that American pistachios have numerous benefits and may help to maintain good health, support an active lifestyle and reduce the risk of nutrition-related diseases. Not only are pistachios a source of many essential vitamins and minerals, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, protein and fiber, but pistachios also provide an array of phytochemicals, a wide variety of compounds made by plants that may help to promote health and well-being.

Also Read | India Has Moved to 5th Spot from 10th in World in Terms of Economy: Sitharaman.

Since 2010, APG has contributed to nutrition research resulting in more than 45 peer-reviewed studies on the health benefits of pistachios. Read on to find out about some of our favourite science-backed reasons to recommend pistachios.

ANTIOXIDANTS

Also Read | Manipur: Tribal Body Protests Against Transfer of 100 Kuki-Zo Cops to Meitei-Majority Areas.

American pistachios have many different forms of antioxidants, including vitamin E, polyphenols and the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin. The antioxidant capacity of pistachios rivals that of foods most commonly thought of as high in antioxidants, including blueberries, pomegranates and red wine.

SOURCE OF COMPLETE PROTEIN

Researchers recently looked at the protein quality of American-grown pistachios and found that it qualifies as a complete protein. Pistachios contain all nine essential amino acids needed for growth and development for those ages five and older and are one of the few plant-based sources of complete protein.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

American pistachios contain healthy fat and are a good source of fiber. Research suggests that people on a weight loss plan can eat pistachios as a calorie-controlled snack and still lose weight. Additionally, a PREDIMED cross-sectional study on over 7,000 people found that those who ate more than three servings of nuts per week, including pistachios, had a lower incidence of obesity. Recent studies have also shown that snacking on pistachios does not lead to weight gain and instead results in an increase in some key nutrient intakes.

DIABETES

Research has shown that women with prediabetes and gestational diabetes had a lower increase in blood sugar after eating pistachios when compared to eating whole wheat bread. A research review found that 50-57 grams of pistachios daily for 1-4 months may lead to improved fasting glucose, fasting insulin and insulin resistance.

HEART HEALTH

Scientific evidence suggests that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts, such as pistachios, as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may lower the risk of heart disease. Numerous studies have looked at the effect of pistachios on heart health and found that eating pistachios daily (1 - 3 ounces) may help to reduce risk factors for heart disease, including blood pressure and arterial stiffness.

SPORTS NUTRITION

Research suggests that pistachios may reduce delayed onset muscle soreness while maintaining muscle strength.

ANTI-MICROBIAL PROPERTIES

In vitro research has shown that pistachio extracts have a strong antibacterial and antiviral activity.

Pistachios are a treasure trove of essential vitamins and minerals. They are an excellent source of vitamin B6, which is crucial for energy metabolism and brain function. They also contain good amounts of copper, manganese, and phosphorus, which support bone health, immunity, and metabolism.

The health benefits of pistachios extend beyond their impressive nutrient profile. Studies have shown that they can:

* Improve blood sugar control: Pistachios can help manage blood sugar levels, making them a beneficial snack for people with diabetes.

* Promote eye health: The lutein and zeaxanthin found in pistachios may protect against age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss.

* Boost gut health: The fiber and healthy fats in pistachios can support the growth of good gut bacteria, contributing to overall digestive health.

* Enhance cognitive function: Studies suggest that pistachios may improve memory, learning, and cognitive function.

'Pistachios are rich in protein, which help regulate blood sugar, and packed with antioxidants that benefit gut health. Plus, they are low calories and rich in nutrients which makes them a smart choice. Incorporating pistachios into your diet can be beneficial for blood sugar management and gut health.' said Dr. Tina Sapra, Nutritionist

Pistachios are incredibly versatile, and easily incorporated into various diets and lifestyles. Enjoy them as is, blend them into smoothies or dips; sprinkle them on salads or yoghurt; or even use them in baking for a nutty twist. Their unique flavour and satisfying crunch make them a perfect on-the-go snack or a delightful addition to any meal.

Pistachios are not just a tasty treat; they are a nutritional powerhouse that can significantly contribute to your health and well-being. With their complete protein, high antioxidant content, healthy fats, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals, pistachios deserve a prominent place in your diet. So, next time you reach for a snack, grab a handful of pistachios and unlock their potential for a healthier, happier you!

American pistachios are easily available in India with major dry fruit retailers and e-commerce platforms. Just ask or search for "California pistachios."

American Pistachio Growers is a non-profit trade association representing more than 865 growers, member processors and industry stakeholders in California, Arizona and New Mexico. More details and compendium of the global research can be found at www.AmericanPistachios.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)