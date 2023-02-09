Naukriwala has placed over 1100 candidates in 2022, planning to increase it 5000 in 2023

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): The job market is constantly changing, and it's more important than ever for individuals to have a solid understanding of digital marketing. NaukriWala, a leading provider of digital marketing education in India, is stepping up to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in this field.

In 2022, NaukriWala proudly placed over 1100 candidates in digital marketing roles, and they're now setting their sights even higher. The company aims to empower 5000 job seekers with in-demand digital marketing skills in 2023.

Also Read | ‘Expect Tourism Sector to Bounce Back to Pre-pandemic Levels in 2024’, Says Sandra Carvao … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

NaukriWala sets itself apart from other digital marketing schools with its affordable course offerings, making it accessible for students from all backgrounds to invest in their education. Their cutting-edge curriculum and highly qualified instructors ensure that students receive the best possible education.

The job guarantee program provided by NaukriWala consists of rigorous training modules teaching students all aspects of digital marketing; practical assignments; resume building strategies; interview preparation; networking opportunities; and finally getting a guaranteed job for the students.

Also Read | Gujarat: Teacher Dismissed From School After Student Alleges Teacher Asked Her To Say 'I Love You' in Classroom.

With their commitment to affordability and excellence, NaukriWala is fast becoming one of the most sought-after providers of digital marketing education in India. What sets NaukriWala apart from competition is it provides 110% job guarantee, which means if a candidate doesn't get a job after they complete the course, NaukriWala provides a 110% refund. On top of that they provide courses at 1/10th of the price of competitors hence making their offering most lucrative for students.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)