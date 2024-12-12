NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 12: Navanc, a pioneering FinTech startup building India's first AI-powered property score and stack for secured lending and insurance practices, has successfully raised USD 1 million in a seed funding round. The round was led by Prarambh Ventures, with participation from Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), Brigade REAP FirstPort Capital, and marquee angel investors

The funds will be directed toward expanding operations across India, with a focus on strengthening Navanc's presence in urban and semi-urban areas. Additionally, the startup will bolster its AI FinTech capabilities by incorporating Generative AI and Computer Vision models to further its vision of becoming India's first Property Credit Score and Stack provider.

Navanc was founded by Nagachethan S M, CEO, and Byom Kesh Jha, CT&DO, in 2021. With a strong background in technology and finance, Nagachethan leads Navanc's vision and strategy, driving innovation in the BFSI segment. A seasoned data science professional, Byom oversees Navanc's Technology and Data Science, ensuring seamless execution of its AI and Tech goals.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures, says, "Banks, NBFCs, HFCs all face the same challenges in mortgage and property assessment: inconsistent and time-consuming property valuations, lacking both transparency and data to build trust. By providing precise & scalable property valuation, transparency and reliability, Navanc helps every player in the industry make informed decisions based on real-time assessment, data and knowledge of legal and technical aspects. Thus reducing risks for both lenders and buyers. As investors, we are confident in Navanc's potential to make property valuation efficient, trustworthy and data-driven."

Sreenivas Ramarao, from Prarambh Venture opines, "We believe Navanc is the pioneer in delivering AI and Digital services in making the real estate transactions faster, cheaper, reliable and more accurate. We also have great confidence in the team and are fully confident of their ability to deliver user friendly products in the space."

"Brigade REAP has played a key role in refining and accelerating growth for Navanc, who have shown immense potential in revolutionizing property assessment through their innovative solutions. Navanc's strengths lie in its ability to streamline financial access for properties by integrating AI, IoT and Blockchain for secure, transparent transactions, making it a transformative player in the PropTech sector. Our association with Navanc is testament to our commitment to fostering innovation in the PropTech sector," commented Abhay Garg, the Head of Brigade REAP.

Navanc stands out as India's first FinTech startup to introduce an AI-powered property score and stack, specifically designed for secured lending and insurance practices. Its comprehensive collateral assessment, powered by cutting-edge AI and ML models, significantly enhances credit decision-making and portfolio management for the BFSI industry.

Nagachethan S M, CEO, Navanc, says, "We're grateful for the support of our investors and excited to further our mission of revolutionizing secured lending and insurance practices in India. Our AI-powered solutions are set to make property transactions faster, more transparent, and accessible to all."

Currently operating across Tiers of cities in about 6 states, Navanc is focused on expanding its reach to all states under its Bharat Vision. This strategic move aims to foster financial inclusion across India, transforming property lending and insurance practices nationwide.

Since its inception in 2021, Navanc has developed a cutting-edge data driven technology stack that streamlines secured lending, insurance, and property management practices in the BFSI sector. Its innovative solutions significantly reduce turnaround time, enhance transparency, and facilitate improved credit decision-making and portfolio management. The Indian property lending market is poised for exponential growth, with a rapidly increasing demand for digital and AI-enabled solutions to facilitate secured transactions.

Navanc, founded in 2021 by Nagachethan S M and Byom Kesh Jha, is a FinTech innovator developing AI-driven solutions for secured lending and property assessment in the BFSI sector. With a focus on building India's first property credit score and AI stack, Navanc is transforming the way financial institutions assess and manage collateral.

