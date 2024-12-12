Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, continue to inspire fans worldwide with their unwavering love and support for one another. In a recent candid conversation at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 in Saudi Arabia, Nick delved into the specific qualities of Priyanka and her rich Indian heritage that initially captivated his heart. He expressed profound admiration for her illustrious career, his burgeoning affection for Indian culture and his ever-expanding repertoire of Hindi songs. Nick Jonas Reveals Being Fascinated by Priyanka Chopra's Career, Shares His Thoughts on Indian Films at RSIFF 2024!

Nick Jonas on Priyanka Chopra

At RSIFF 2024, Nick Jonas reflected on the early days of his romance with his wife, expressing how excited he was to learn more about her career and cultural background. He shared, “I was so excited to get to learn more about her career and her work early in our relationship and to really familiarise myself not only with her work in Indian cinema, but all of it.”

Nick Jonas at RSIFF 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

Nick Jonas Is a Fan of Indian Films

Nick also admitted to being a fan of Indian films. "I have learnt quite a bit about the Indian films over the last couple years as well, that I didn't know when I initially, started dating, my now wife. And I'm a massive fan. I know it's huge, you know, all over the world, but obviously in this part of the world as well. And just seeing that globalisation of cinema, not just with Indian films, but global films all over the world is so exciting to me," he shared at the event.

"I'm just a massive fan of entertainment. And, as my sort of world view has broadened so much by way of consuming so much content from different parts of the world because of what I've been introduced to through my relationship and marriage, it has been one of the most inspiring things for me. So honoured to be here and to get to kind of take it all in," he added.

Priyanka Chopra Stuns at RSIFF 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

What's Next For Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra?

Nick Jonas has an exciting slate of upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated film The Good Half and his role as a producer for the Broadway comedy Chicken & Biscuits. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is keeping busy with two major projects, namely Heads of State and The Bluff.

