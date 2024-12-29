Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Navi Mumbai airport took a monumental step toward becoming operational with its first commercial flight validation test, in the presence of regulators from the domestic aviation sector.

The runway 08/26 at the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport came alive as an A320 aircraft from Indigo Airlines successfully touched down, marking a historic milestone in the international airport's journey toward becoming fully operational, Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited said in a statement Sunday.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2024: From Abhay Verma in 'Munjya' to Pratibha Ranta in 'Laapataa Ladies', 9 Breakout Performances That Impressed Us This Year.

The aircraft was welcomed with the traditional water salute by fire tenders.

This pivotal moment was witnessed by senior officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Customs, Immigration, CISF, CIDCO, IMD, BCAS, as well as Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) among other key stakeholders.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Unveils Education Manifesto for Jangpura Constituency for Polls.

"This is a momentous day for Navi Mumbai International Airport. The successful completion of the validation flight is a major milestone, and we are now one step closer to operationalising the airport, prioritising safety at every step...NMIA will not only offer world-class aviation facilities, it will also enable the overall development of the region," said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

The first commercial flight validation test exercise includes technical assessment, and landing and take-off manoeuvres, paving the way for the DGCA to validate the data collected from the flight and for the airport to receive the aerodrome license, which is essential to operate the airport.

Post the successful landing, the airport's established flight procedures will be published in the Electronic Aeronautical Information Publication (eAIP) for international promulgation.

Prior to the landing of the validation flight, NMIA successfully conducted the flight calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI), subsequently drafting instrument approach procedures to prepare itself for the arrival of the validation flight.

City And Industrial Development Corporation Of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) MD Vijay Singhal, speaking to reporters, said, "Two months ago we landed the defence plane C-133 here. It is clear that our runway is complete and about 80 per cent of the terminal building is also constructed... Apart from this, a proposal for a metro line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport has been submitted to the government... It will improve connectivity for people in South and Western Mumbai, NMR region, Pune and other nearby areas... We have 4 terminals and two runways so the airport's has a capacity of 90 million passengers per year... Initially, we will start one terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum and 0.8 million metric tonnes... We hope to start 180 flights in the beginning, which includes 90 arrivals and 90 departures."

On October 11, 2024, the inaugural landing of an Indian Air Force C-295, a large multi-role tactical airlifter, took place, representing a significant milestone in the development of the greenfield international airport, which is scheduled to be operational in early 2025.

The Navi Mumbai airport project is proposed to be developed in multiple phases; once complete the airport will have the capacity to manage over 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA). In the initial phase, it is implementing a passenger capacity of 20 MPPA and 800,000 tons per annum of cargo handling capacity.

The Navi Mumbai airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

According to Adani Group website, the conglomerate "forayed into civil aviation with a vision to leverage its rich experience of building stellar infrastructure in transforming Indian airports."

Adani Airport Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2019 as a 100 per cent subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group.

The Adani Group had made its maiden venture into the airports sector by emerging as the highest bidder for the operation, management, and development of six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram, and signing concession agreements with the Airport Authority of India for all six airports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)