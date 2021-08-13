Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has posted encouraging performance in July with a sharp increase in agri-derivatives market share to 79 per cent from 70 per cent in the same month a year ago.

The country's top agri-commodity exchange saw its average daily turnover value (ADTV) rising 174 per cent year-on-year at Rs 2,151 crore last month.

Refined soyoil maintained its numero uno position in agri-derivatives segment, recording an ADTV of Rs 560 crore, up 218 per cent from Rs 176 crore in July 2020."Our performance in July is an outcome of our consistent efforts of providing the necessary risk management products across the agri value chain that help physical market participants to mitigate their price risks in an extremely volatile market environment," said Arun Raste, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NCDEX.The ADTV in mustard contract increased 232 per cent year-on-year to Rs 382 crore in July while the same in soybean was up 435 per cent at Rs 337 crore, said NCDEX.

Chana derivatives posted a 221 per cent increase in ADTV to Rs 308 crore while the same in cottonseed oilcake increased 62 per cent to Rs 157 crore.NCDEX delivered 63,296 tonnes of commodities in July as against 37,642 tonnes in the corresponding month a year ago. Warehouse stocks as on July-end were at 250,833 tonnes, up 72 per cent from the last year.

NCDEX is a leading agricultural commodity exchange in India which offers services across the entire post-harvest agricultural commodities value chain. (ANI)

