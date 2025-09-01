SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: The grandeur of the Global Excellence Awards (GEA) 2025, the Biggest Business Awards, held on the 17th of August 2025, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., lit up a prestigious venue in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where renowned Bollywood actress Kajol Devgan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The event brought together leading brands, outstanding achievers, and celebrated personalities from diverse industries. Amidst this star-studded evening, Neonz Resort & Club, a distinguished unit of Charotar Resort Pvt. Ltd., was honoured with the coveted title of "Most Luxurious Resort in Western India." The recognition not only highlighted the brand's excellence in hospitality but also reinforced the platform's mission of celebrating innovation, dedication, and trust across industries.

Also Read | ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Fargana Hoque Says Bangladesh Determined To Make It Count in Upcoming ODI Tournament.

Neonz Resort & Club, located in Anand, Gujarat, has set a benchmark for redefining luxury and leisure. Offering themed rooms inspired by global cultures such as Minka - Tranquil Living (Japan) and Casa Imperial de Mexico, the resort provides an experience that blends creativity with comfort. Guests can enjoy water-view chalets, jacuzzis, landscaped gardens, a golf course, and a host of indoor and outdoor activities, including snooker, paintball, and a spacious kids' play zone. Dining at their multi-cuisine Shamiyana Restaurant further enhances the guest experience. Representing the brand with pride, Paritosh Kale, Operations Manager of Neonz Resort & Club, received the award and expressed his gratitude: "We are honoured to be recognised on such a prestigious platform. This award is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and creating unforgettable experiences for our guests."

The night glittered with performances and recognitions as many celebrated names from the entertainment industry received their honours. The charming Roshni Walia was recognised as Best Debutant, while Mohit Malik took home the award for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Azaad. OTT platforms were well represented, with Aanchal Singh winning Promising Face for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Varun Sood being applauded as the Breakthrough Performer for Call Me Bae. Dance diva Lauren Gottlieb won for her stellar performance in The Royals, while the Powerhouse Singer Award went to Sudhir Yaduvanshi for the title track of Son of Sardaar 2. Popular paparazzi personalities Varinder Chawla and Viral Bhayani were recognised as Paparazzi Powerhouse of the Year and Trendsetter Behind the Lens, respectively. Ankita Bhattacharyya received accolades for Excellence in Singing & Performing, while Campus Beats Season 4, starring Shruti Sinha and Tanvi Gadkari, bagged Most Popular Youth Show. Actor Darshan Kumaar was lauded for his Outstanding Performance in Aashram, adding further star power to the evening. Alongside them, reputed brands like LG Electronics India Limited and GIVA were also recognised for their industry-leading contributions.

Also Read | Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras, UP T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Uttar Pradesh T20 League Match 30 Live Telecast? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details.

The Global Excellence Awards, conceptualised and led by Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., has, over the years, emerged as one of India's most prestigious recognition platforms. This was the 6th edition of GEA, continuing its legacy of celebrating industry leaders and achievers. In previous years, the awards have been graced by celebrated icons including Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, reflecting its rich tradition of glamour and credibility. The success of GEA 2025 was also made possible through its esteemed partners: Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner - Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan. Together, they added immense value to this prestigious celebration of brilliance, where Neonz Resort & Club proudly emerged as the benchmark of luxury in Western India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)