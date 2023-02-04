Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Whistling Woods International (WWI) has been the epitome of honouring creativity and world-class education, thereby providing the perfect blend of theoretical learning coupled with practical exposure. As Asia's premier Film, Communication & Creative Arts institute celebrated its 15th Convocation, brilliant minds joined the ranks of India's media and entertainment landscape. During the ceremony, the graduating students were felicitated by the distinguished guests and faculty of WWI.

Making the ceremony further memorable was the sand art display as a tribute to WWI's Founder and Chairman, Subhash Ghai, commemorating his journey as a visionary, filmmaker and educationist by the students and faculty of WWI. In addition, the conferring of the Maestro Award 2023 to Jeetendra, veteran actor & producer and Leslee Lewis, legendary music composer and performer in the presence of Shyam Benegal, veteran Indian filmmaker, & screenwriter, and keynote speakers - Neeraj Roy, MD and CEO, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment and Uday Singh, MD, Motion Picture Association made the event distinctive.

Congratulating the graduating batch of students, Subhash Ghai, advised, "Never take shortcuts, always plan ahead of your time and look beyond the obvious. As knowledgeable and emerging individuals, I am sure that you will add value to this evolving M&E industry."

Jeetendra, Maestro Award 2023 recipient took the opportunity to share words of encouragement with the graduating batch and said, "I congratulate the graduating students today, and am hopeful that the future of the media industry will prosper with your contribution as trained and skilled professionals."

Delivering the keynote speech, Neeraj Roy, mentioned, "Be curious beyond imagination. Be ready to face the professional world with zest and emerge successful, to create an impactful story of your journey." Furthermore, Uday Singh, commenced his speech by adding, "Nana karobi, ya oki," which in simple words meant, "Fall seven times to rise eight times."

As the convocation ceremony entered its concluding phase, Ravi Gupta, Dean, WWI and Rahul Puri, Head of Academics, WWI along with other dignitaries conferred the graduating students with the certificates. The commendations were presented to the best-performing students across all the schools along with honouring the valedictorians for the Class of 2022.

On a closing note, Meghna Ghai Puri, President, WWI said, "Please have a lot of gratitude in your hearts, specially for your parents as this is the day where you determine and take an oath to fulfil their dreams. I wish you all the best and I'm happy to be a part of your exciting and adventurous journey."

The day ended with unbeatable excitement and eagerness as the students embarked on a journey with optimism to make a credible mark in the industry.

Whistling Woods International (WWI) is Asia's premier Film, Communication and Creative Arts institute. Founded by one of India's leading filmmakers-Subhash Ghai, WWI is one of the largest and best media institutes in the country. WWI offer courses that vary in duration from 1 year to 4 years catering to all major verticals of the Media & Entertainment industry, namely Acting, Animation & Game Design, Cinematography, Direction, Editing, Music Production & Composition, Producing, Production Design, Screenwriting, Sound Recording & Design, Visual Effects, Media Management, Event Management, Sports & Esports Management, Fashion & Costume Design and Visual Communication Design. All the courses are offered under an agreement with Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD).

