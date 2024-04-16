VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Kotak General Insurance, an insurance provider in India empowers new car owners with essential car insurance tips. Navigating through the world of car insurance can be both exciting and thrilling as the proud owner of a new car.

Also Read | UPSC Result 2023 Declared: Aditya Srivastava Secures First Rank in Civil Services Exam, Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy Get 2nd and 3rd Ranks Respectively.

Kotak General Insurance presents essential tips to guide new car owners through the insurance process and ensure comprehensive coverage.

Understanding the basics

Also Read | McDonald’s Day Facts: 7 Things To Know About Fast-Food Restaurant Company That Always Makes Us Say ‘I’m Lovin’ It’.

One of the first steps for new car owners is to familiarise themselves with the basics of car insurance. There are primarily three types of car insurance policies: third-party liability insurance, comprehensive insurance and own-damage car insurance. While third-party insurance covers damages to third-party property or injuries, comprehensive insurance offers coverage, including damages to own vehicle as well to third-party whereas own-damage cover protects against damages to own vehicle due to various unforeseen accidents.

Assessing coverage needs

Before purchasing car insurance, assessing coverage needs based on factors such as the make and model of car, driving habits and budget is important. While third-party insurance is mandatory in India, opting for comprehensive insurance provides added protection against theft, accidents, natural disasters and more.

Comparing plans

It's essential to compare plans to find the best fit for needs. Consider factors such as coverages, deductibles, claim settlement process and additional benefits offered beyond the premium amount.

Understanding add-on cover

To enhance coverage consider opting for add-on covers. Add-on cover provides additional protection for specific risks not covered under standard policies. Popular add-ons include depreciation cover, roadside assistance, engine protect and consumables cover.

Reviewing exclusions

While it's essential to understand what insurance policy covers, it's equally important to be aware of exclusions. Exclusions refer to situations or conditions not covered by the insurance policy. Familiarise with the exclusions to avoid potential claim rejections.

Regular policy renewals

Ensure timely policy renewal to maintain uninterrupted coverage once you've purchased car insurance. Failing to renew policy before the expiration date can result in a lapse of coverage.

Kotak General Insurance offers expert guidance for new car owners at every step of the way. With these essential tips in hand, new car owners can confidently navigate through and choose the right car insurance to protect car for years to come.

About Kotak General Insurance

At Kotak General Insurance, we believe in being a partner in our customer's journey, ensuring that they have the right coverage for their unique needs. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that protect what matters the most to them.

Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customised products and services leveraging state-of-the-art technology and digital infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)