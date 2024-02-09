PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], February 9: As per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, a total of 58,24,946 cases of crimes (cognizable) were registered in the country in 2022, out of which 4,45,256 cases were reported in the crimes against women category, marking a 4 percent increase from 2021; over 1.62 lakh cases of crime against children (kidnapping recorded an annual increase of 45.7 percent, and abduction recorded an increase of 39.7 percent increase); and 65,893 cases registered in cybercrime, thereby registering an increase of 8.7 percent and 24.4 percent, respectively, as compared to the cases reported in 2021.

A sizable chunk of the total number of criminal cases reported every year do not get solved due to various reasons. The police and investigating agencies take assistance of forensic science experts to solve these criminal cases, but owing to the long duration taken for fingerprint analysis, investigations often stretch on for longer durations subsequently. As a result, several criminals continue to roam freely, posing danger to the society and oftentimes run scot-free for the lack of evidence against them.

The scholars and faculty members of the Forensic Science department of Chandigarh University have a solution for the same. Transcending new barriers in the field of forensic science, the scholars and faculty members of Chandigarh University (CU) have developed a new device for the fingerprint examination which would assist in speedy and more accurate analysis of fingerprints.

This new innovative technique of fingerprint analysis would be instrumental in expediting criminal investigation cases and relieve the over-burdened judiciary in the country.

The brainchild of the invention, Dr. Tina Sharma, Associate Professor, Forensic Science Department at Chandigarh University, along with Mahipal Singh Sankhla, Dr. Satyaban Panigrahi, Archana Gautam, and Vaibhav Mishra received assistance from Professor Mukesh Kumar Thakkar, Head of Forensic Department, Punjabi University, Patiala; Assistant Professor Anuj Sharma from ITM University, Gwalior; and Deepak Kumar Mahida from Gujarat University.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, said, "It indeed is a marvellous achievement by scholars and faculty members of Chandigarh University as this new ground-breaking invention would help in speedy and more accurate fingerprint analysis. The patent office, Government of India has granted a patent for the invention."

Sandhu added, "This innovative scale will elevate fingerprint recognition to new heights, facilitating quicker and more precise identification processes. The patented invention is set to make significant strides in forensic technology thereby contributing to the field's advancement."

Scholars and faculty members who invented the new device said, "Unlike previously, when fingerprint analysis used to be a time-consuming process, the new technique wherein a specially-designed scale is used with lens for a quicker and more accurate finger print analysis. The new device identifies unique characteristics of fingerprints and help in preparing a more structured (organised) and objective report in tabular form."

Notably, the scholars of Chandigarh University have filed more than 2300 patents and 10,000 research publications across different domains till now. Chandigarh University also boasts of 75 departmental research groups and 60 research centers.

"The university aims to make India rank amongst the top five nations in patent filing at global level. Chandigarh University houses various multifaceted labs that gives our entrepreneurs a platform to work with ease of technology. As an innovation-oriented and research-intensive institution, we not only provide an eco-system to nurture our scholars to make new inventions across different domains but also empower them to create employment avenues for thousands of others," added the CU Chancellor.

Sandhu further added, "The forensic department at CU has an array of over 30 multifaceted labs, ranging from artificial intelligence lab, genetics lab, additive manufacturing lab, molecular biology lab, SEM (Scanning Electron Microscopy) lab, XRD lab (X-ray diffraction) and chemistry lab among others. Our major thrust on research and innovation can clearly be gauged from the fact that Chandigarh University has received a whopping Rs 520 million for the sole purpose of research and an annual budget of Rs 15 crores is being earmarked for research projects across different domains every year.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

