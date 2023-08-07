PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 7: New Jaisa Technologies Ltd, a full-stack Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) electronics brand headquartered in Bengaluru, today announced that it has filed its Draft Prospectus with NSE Emerge for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). This development is a milestone for the rapid-scaler start-up founded in 2020. NewJaisa Technologies aims to be the market leader in providing best-in-class, quality-checked refurbished electronics at affordable and economical prices.

The raised capital shall be strategically allocated towards expansion of facility and building an omnichannel proprietary framework for process-oriented refurbishment.

Commenting on the IPO filing, Vishesh Handa, CEO, and Co-Founder of New Jaisa Technologies Ltd, said, "We are thrilled to reach this significant milestone in our journey. The IPO will allow us to further expand our operations, strengthen our market position, and enhance our product offerings. We believe that this will be a great opportunity for investors to be a part of our growth story and share in our success."

Indorient Financial Services Limited is the lead manager for the proposed IPO and Pooja EquiResearch Pvt Ltd, Mumbai is acting as the advisor to the Company.

