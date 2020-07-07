New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): With the month of August approaching, a great sense of excitement can be noticed among people due to the upcoming celebration of Raksha Bandhan 2020.

An auspicious festival symbolizing the love of the siblings for each other, it is hard to contain the enthusiasm in the hearts associated with the coming up of this amazing festival. Understanding the popularity of Raksha Bandhan worldwide, Rakhi Bazaar feels overjoyed to launch an incredible new collection of online Rakhi on its website to infuse more fervor and excitement into the celebrations.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Rakhi Bazaar (also known as Rakhibazaar.com), a well-known online Rakhi shop brings an array of beautiful and meaningful Rakhi threads in its collection which it gathers from different parts of India. Every holy thread or bracelet of Rakhi speaks of rich art and culture and traditions of India and brings people more closer no matter where they currently reside.

With just about a month left to the wonderful festival of Raksha Bandhan, the website here launches an attractive collection of Rakhi and Rakhi gifts online. Here in this new range, you'll find all kinds of designer rakhis such as Kundan Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, Golden Rakhi, Bracelet Rakhi, Lumba Rakhi, Wooden Rakhi, Kids Rakhi, and more in a variety of designs and colours. Not only in India, you can also send Rakhi to USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and other countries of the world through its online Rakhi delivery feature.

Also Read | What is Kerala's Gold Smuggling Case And Why is CM Pinarayi Vijayan Under Attack?.

"Every year, we decide to offer more varieties of Rakhi to our segment of customers to offer them more choices. But, with the current crisis of COVID-19 still looming in most of the parts of India, our zeal and motivation to offer the best products to our customers have somehow affected. However, we still managed to offer something new and attractive in our Rakhi catalogue to continue with our trend. So, here we are launching a stunning Rakhi collection to our esteemed customers, which will be delivered to them keeping all the sanitization and safety aspects in our mind as we believe in making impossible possible through hard work and dedicated efforts," said Deelip Kumar, CEO, Rakhi Bazaar, while discussing this new collection recently launched by Rakhi Bazaar for Raksha Bandhan 2020.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)