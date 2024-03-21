NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Corrosion Protection Council of India (CPCI) is formed in response to the pressing need for concerted action against the detrimental effects of corrosion on India's economy, a group of industry leaders and experts. The CPCI aims to spearhead proactive strategies to mitigate the pervasive threat of corrosion, which silently erodes the economic vitality of the nation. By advocating for preventive measures and driving awareness about the urgent need for corrosion protection, the council seeks to safeguard critical infrastructure and assets across various sectors.

Also Read | Excise Policy Case: Big Blow to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court Refuses To Grant Him Interim Protection.

The council is led by Chairman Keshav Punj and Secretary Rahul Agrawal, both renowned figures in the field of corrosion protection. With their expertise and leadership, the CPCI is poised to make significant strides in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by corrosion.

Upon the formation of the council, Chairman Keshav Punj expressed his commitment to the cause, stating, "Corrosion poses a significant threat to India's economic stability, with its detrimental effects silently consuming a substantial portion of our GDP. The formation of the Corrosion Protection Council of India marks a pivotal moment in our collective efforts to combat this pervasive issue and ensure the long-term resilience of our nation's infrastructure."

Also Read | Budaun Double Murder Case: Kids Stabbed 24 Times; Second Accused Arrested.

Secretary Rahul Agrawal emphases the importance of collaboration and innovation in tackling corrosion. He remarked, "As Secretary of the CPCI, I am honored to be part of a dynamic team dedicated to advancing corrosion protection strategies in India. By fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia, we can drive meaningful change and safeguard our economy against the corrosive forces that threaten its stability."

The CPCI is committed to leveraging its collective expertise and resources to drive policy reforms, promote technological innovations, and raise public awareness about the critical importance of corrosion protection. Through collaborative efforts, the council aims to mitigate the economic drain caused by corrosion and ensure a resilient future for India's infrastructure and economy.

Corrosion Protection Council of India, established on March 18, 2024. Committed to spearheading innovative strategies and technologies, our mission is to foster corrosion-free construction practices. With a focus on safety, sustainability, and community well-being, we aim to mitigate the pervasive impact of corrosion on infrastructure and economy. Join us as we lead the charge towards a resilient and corrosion-resistant future for India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)