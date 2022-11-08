New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/ATK): Newly launched platform TheSportsTatto, has now entered the field of cryptocurrency and is currently building its own burning mechanism for the crypto industry. Along with this, the platform will also launch its own cryptocurrency in 2024 which will prove to be important in the field of gaming and sports industry, enabling users to earn cryptocurrency by using TheSportsTattoo or other related services, which will benefit both the user and the company. However, AI technology will play an important role in making it successful. The platform will also raise funds of USD USD 3M for Crypto buring technology via sports.

Web 3.0 can be called the third generation of the Internet. It is the most modern internet ever which will work mainly on Blockchain technology. Till now, the Internet was mostly ruled by big companies, but after the arrival of Web 3.0, the contribution of users will be as important as that of the company. In such a situation, if a company is earning through Web 3.0, then some part of the earnings will also be distributed to the users.

Speaking about the platform, Founder Mahesh says, "TheSportsTattoo is built to encourage crypto adoption among people. It will further help in bridging the gap between Web 3.0 by reducing barriers for users and merchants to utilize cryptocurrency fully".

TheSportsTattoo currently have a total of 18 employees who are being led by Mahesh. Mahesh is a capable entrepreneur who is making a significant contribution to the field of Digital Advertising and Cryptocurrency.

