New Delhi, November 8: The BJP is aiming to reach out to one crore people to seek suggestions for preparing party's poll manifesto for the coming Gujarat Assembly elections. On November 5, the party had launched the 'Agrasar Gujarat' (leading Gujarat) campaign.

Talking to IANS, a top source in BJP said, "We are aiming to reach out to at least 1 crore people of Gujarat. We will reach out to every section of the society and seek their suggestion. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Dates And Full Schedule: Voting in Two Phases on December 1 and December 5, Counting And Results on December 8.

"Townhalls will be organised separately for first time voters, women voters and senior citizen. "Ministers will also carry 'akansha peti' (wish box) to know desires of the people of all category."

As part of the outreach programme, Union Minister Piyush Goyal will meet working professionals of Surat, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will meet street vendors in Surat and industrial workers in Ankleshwar. Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP Will Definitely Win the Upcoming State Polls, Says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya will meet first time voters in Ahmedabad. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra will meet media professionals. Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, Parushotam Rupala and other leaders will also participate in the outreach programme.

