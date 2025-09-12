VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12: Every story deserves a platform, especially those rarely heard. With this belief, NewsReach recently launched Bharat Unplugged, a unique kind of live storytelling platform, under its flagship initiative Crafting Bharat.

Proudly presented by HT Media Group, with Crafting Bharat as the community partner, initiative by NewsReach and FeverFm as the curator of the event.

The Mumbai debut edition brought artists, students, changemakers, and storytellers together for a day of inspiration and reflection. The evening's theme, "Unfiltered, Unheard, Unstoppable," was set by eight different speakers, each sharing stories of perseverance, innovation, and transformation.

The aim was really to give a very homegrown flavor to the format, building a whole platform worthy of the name Bharat Unplugged. In this spirit, it honors real voices from Bharat, with guests whose lives send out signals of hope and inspiration for the Nation.

In a very fine manner, the event was hosted by Stutee Ghosh, an award-winning celebrity RJ, a leading film critic, and one of Indian radio's celebrated voices. Theatres had Vipin Kumar Sharma, Ashish Verma, and Priyanshu Painyuli sharing backstage tales, urging budding artists to stay authentic and let perseverance be their guiding light. The ever-multi-talented Arush Dayal talked about the breaking of barriers through creativity and courage, inspiring the audience throughout the session.

Representing the spirit of entrepreneurship, Arvind Ola, Chairman & MD of Reneev Developers, and Hiren Shah, Founder & Chairman of Vertoz Advertising Ltd., imparted greatly accumulated knowledge of starting businesses from scratch emphasizing goals, adaptability, and resilience.

In pioneering innovation, Dr. Karthik Narayanan, Co-founder & CEO of Lit Skills Learning, gave the audience a glimpse into the drone and aerospace technology possibilities demonstrating how India's next wave of innovation can find its home here.

Incorporating holistic well-being into the picture, Acu. Sumita Satarkar, founder and director of Swasthya Santulan Medicare Pvt. Ltd., said that balance and mindfulness are the ingredients for sustainable success.

Talking about the launch, Darshan Shah, Co-founder & CEO, NewsReach, said:

"Platforms like TEDx have amplified changemakers worldwide, but they remain global in nature. With Bharat Unplugged, we wanted to create something deeply rooted in India -- a space for stories from the heart of Bharat to be told authentically and celebrated widely. This is not just about storytelling, it is about building a movement that inspires action."

Every arm under the Crafting Bharat IP endeavors to infuse NewsReach with raw, authentic tales aimed at inspiring a new generation of dreamers and doers.

