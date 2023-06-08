NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 8: Bengaluru based neo-university Newton School has been active in the unconventional outcome-driven tech education space. Since 2019, it has built over 2500+ careers in the industry the futuristic online education platform is upping the notch now. The neo-university recently launched its first on-campus undergraduate program in collaboration with Rishihood University, located in the heart of Delhi NCR's tech ecosystem.

The key features of the program include:

- India's first Bachelor's Program in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence making students Tech Leaders & Entrepreneurs of the future

- Delivered at the sprawling 25-acre campus of Rishihood University in the heart of Delhi's Tech landscape

- Macbook Pro to all students to enhance Tech learning

- 6-month mandatory Internship with 1000+ large startups and MNCs

- Exposure to global learnings and foreign study trips to Silicon Valley, Israel and Singapore

- Best of Academia and Industry Mentors from from IIT Delhi, MIT university, Duke University & 500+ industry-leading CXOs and faculties from top-notch companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and more

- Industry oriented curriculum focused on learning everything from fundamentals to advanced level concepts of AI and ML

- Admissions through all India NSAT test

The one-of-its-kind 4-year residential undergraduate program in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence is another milestone in Newton School's ongoing commitment of bringing a major shift in higher education by providing skill-based learning and has been curated to nurture future tech leaders in the fields of technology through an elite faculty, interactions with software industry leaders, immersive curriculum with focus on global education trips, compulsory paid internships, availability of Macbook assets for students, on a sprawling campus with modern amenities.

Speaking about the tie-up with Rishihood University, Siddharth Maheshwari, Co-founder, Newton School said, "We aim to unlock India's massive potential of becoming the tech powerhouse of the world. With a rich tapestry of perspectives, we aim to foster innovation and shape global leaders of tomorrow, who will help redefine the boundaries of technology. The program will be delivered by a pool of academia and industry experts, blending real-world experiences in their teaching. Our collective aim is to pave the way for students to overcome complex challenges posed by real-life situations and nurture them in the best way possible."

Sahil Aggarwal, CEO and Co-founder, Rishihood University said, "The synergy between Newton School and Rishihood is at the fusion of the tech & industry expertise of Newton School and the leadership & entrepreneurship expertise of Rishihood. We have made great collaborative efforts in designing a blended curriculum with equal focus on state-of-the-art technology and modern leadership, so that our students and graduates get the best of both worlds and emerge as global tech leaders. Rishihood has always believed in 'learning by doing' and is therefore, by design, experiential. With today's dawning competition in the industry, it has become very important for students to stay industry relevant- so a computer science degree obviously meant that we bring industry expertise to the students."

The collaboration brings together the best of academia and industry thereby ensuring the best student learning experience and career outcomes are available to aspiring students. With an impressive track record of placing more than 2500+ students, having 1000+ industry educators and mentors on board, Newton School is perfectly placed to deliver a cutting-edge, globally relevant program. This program embodies the significance of skill-based learning, making it the next step of India's education transformation journey. This is a key step in India's education transformation journey. Newton School was founded to bring in this transformation and encourage students to think and learn innovatively and be able to adapt to the changing world.

"Today as we embark on an exciting journey with Rishihood University to launch our first ever on-campus program and the country's first in Artificial Intelligence, we envision bringing a visible change in higher education in India by being a catalyst for bringing immersive, practical learning to our students. We look forward to creating more such opportunities for Indian youth in the near future", Nishant Chandra, Co-founder, Newton School concluded.

