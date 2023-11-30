Business News | Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US]/Suzhou [China], November 30: Nexteer Automotive today announced it will further capitalize on APAC growth by increasing manufacturing and testing capacity through a strategic footprint expansion into Changshu within China's Jiangsu Province nearby the company's existing facilities in Suzhou.

Agency News ANI| Nov 30, 2023 10:32 AM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth
Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth

PRNewswire

Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US]/Suzhou [China], November 30: Nexteer Automotive today announced it will further capitalize on APAC growth by increasing manufacturing and testing capacity through a strategic footprint expansion into Changshu within China's Jiangsu Province nearby the company's existing facilities in Suzhou.

Also Read | Ben Stiller Birthday Special: From Zoolander to Madagascar, Ranking 5 of the Actor's Most Iconic Roles!.

To meet growing demand from both global and domestic OEM customers in APAC, Nexteer's approximately 21.4-acre site in Changshu will produce Electric Power Steering Systems (EPS) alongside the company's two production facilities in Suzhou. In addition to supplementing production, the Changshu site will supplement Nexteer's Suzhou Technical Center's testing and validation capacity and will feature state-of-the-art testing and validation labs as well as an on-site test track. The Changshu production and testing facilities are expected to be operational in early 2025.

"Nexteer's strategic expansion in Changshu will add much needed production and testing capacity as we further capitalize on APAC growth," said Herve Check 5 Best Dressed Looks From Vogue India’s Forces of Fashion Event" title="From Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar to Khushi Kapoor Check 5 Best Dressed Looks From Vogue India’s Forces of Fashion Event" /> From Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar to Khushi Kapoor Check 5 Best Dressed Looks From Vogue India’s Forces of Fashion Event

  • Viral
    Wedding in Ghaziabad Hospital: Groom Down With Dengue Refuses To Postpone Marriage Ceremony, Ties Knot at Max Hospital (Watch Video) Wedding in Ghaziabad Hospital: Groom Down With Dengue Refuses To Postpone Marriage Ceremony, Ties Knot at Max Hospital (Watch Video)
  • Festivals
    December 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: World AIDS Day, Christmas, Winter Solstice; Get Complete List of Important Dates in the Last Month of the Year December 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: World AIDS Day, Christmas, Winter Solstice; Get Complete List of Important Dates in the Last Month of the Year
  • Videos
    Rahul Dravid To Continue As Team India Head Coach; BCCI Extends Contract Of Support Staff As Well Rahul Dravid To Continue As Team India Head Coach; BCCI Extends Contract Of Support Staff As Well
    • Close
    Search

    Business News | Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US]/Suzhou [China], November 30: Nexteer Automotive today announced it will further capitalize on APAC growth by increasing manufacturing and testing capacity through a strategic footprint expansion into Changshu within China's Jiangsu Province nearby the company's existing facilities in Suzhou.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 30, 2023 10:32 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth
    Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth

    PRNewswire

    Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US]/Suzhou [China], November 30: Nexteer Automotive today announced it will further capitalize on APAC growth by increasing manufacturing and testing capacity through a strategic footprint expansion into Changshu within China's Jiangsu Province nearby the company's existing facilities in Suzhou.

    Also Read | Ben Stiller Birthday Special: From Zoolander to Madagascar, Ranking 5 of the Actor's Most Iconic Roles!.

    To meet growing demand from both global and domestic OEM customers in APAC, Nexteer's approximately 21.4-acre site in Changshu will produce Electric Power Steering Systems (EPS) alongside the company's two production facilities in Suzhou. In addition to supplementing production, the Changshu site will supplement Nexteer's Suzhou Technical Center's testing and validation capacity and will feature state-of-the-art testing and validation labs as well as an on-site test track. The Changshu production and testing facilities are expected to be operational in early 2025.

    "Nexteer's strategic expansion in Changshu will add much needed production and testing capacity as we further capitalize on APAC growth," said Herve Boyer, Nexteer's Global Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President and North America Division President. "Located near our existing Nexteer Suzhou facilities and in the center of China's automotive industry, this new facility will enhance customer responsiveness, operational efficiencies and competitiveness in the APAC region."

    Also Read | Shehar Lakhot Review: Priyanshu Painyuli’s Crime Thriller Is Too Cliched To Be Exciting (LatestLY Exclusive).

    "The development of the Chinese automotive market has led to an increase in demand for motion control technologies that solve challenges across many megatrends including electrification, connectivity and software-defined vehicles," said Jun Li, Vice President and Asia Pacific Division President for Nexteer. "Nexteer's new facility in Changshu will strengthen our position to meet increasing demands and growth opportunities with global and domestic OEMs in APAC."

    Nexteer's balanced footprint of manufacturing, technical centers and customer service centers supports more than 60 OEM customers globally. The company's global footprint extends across five continents, with in-region production and technical centers in close proximity to its local customers - all digitally connected under one global roof. Nexteer's global plus local hybrid approach capitalizes on global scale, innovation and collaboration across time zones while driving efficiencies, customer responsiveness and tailoring solutions to local customer needs.

    About Nexteer Automotive

    Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

    Link to Nexteer Media Center

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Business News | Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth

    Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US]/Suzhou [China], November 30: Nexteer Automotive today announced it will further capitalize on APAC growth by increasing manufacturing and testing capacity through a strategic footprint expansion into Changshu within China's Jiangsu Province nearby the company's existing facilities in Suzhou.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 30, 2023 10:32 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Business News | Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth
    Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth

    PRNewswire

    Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US]/Suzhou [China], November 30: Nexteer Automotive today announced it will further capitalize on APAC growth by increasing manufacturing and testing capacity through a strategic footprint expansion into Changshu within China's Jiangsu Province nearby the company's existing facilities in Suzhou.

    Also Read | Ben Stiller Birthday Special: From Zoolander to Madagascar, Ranking 5 of the Actor's Most Iconic Roles!.

    To meet growing demand from both global and domestic OEM customers in APAC, Nexteer's approximately 21.4-acre site in Changshu will produce Electric Power Steering Systems (EPS) alongside the company's two production facilities in Suzhou. In addition to supplementing production, the Changshu site will supplement Nexteer's Suzhou Technical Center's testing and validation capacity and will feature state-of-the-art testing and validation labs as well as an on-site test track. The Changshu production and testing facilities are expected to be operational in early 2025.

    "Nexteer's strategic expansion in Changshu will add much needed production and testing capacity as we further capitalize on APAC growth," said Herve Boyer, Nexteer's Global Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President and North America Division President. "Located near our existing Nexteer Suzhou facilities and in the center of China's automotive industry, this new facility will enhance customer responsiveness, operational efficiencies and competitiveness in the APAC region."

    Also Read | Shehar Lakhot Review: Priyanshu Painyuli’s Crime Thriller Is Too Cliched To Be Exciting (LatestLY Exclusive).

    "The development of the Chinese automotive market has led to an increase in demand for motion control technologies that solve challenges across many megatrends including electrification, connectivity and software-defined vehicles," said Jun Li, Vice President and Asia Pacific Division President for Nexteer. "Nexteer's new facility in Changshu will strengthen our position to meet increasing demands and growth opportunities with global and domestic OEMs in APAC."

    Nexteer's balanced footprint of manufacturing, technical centers and customer service centers supports more than 60 OEM customers globally. The company's global footprint extends across five continents, with in-region production and technical centers in close proximity to its local customers - all digitally connected under one global roof. Nexteer's global plus local hybrid approach capitalizes on global scale, innovation and collaboration across time zones while driving efficiencies, customer responsiveness and tailoring solutions to local customer needs.

    About Nexteer Automotive

    Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

    Link to Nexteer Media Center

    (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Real Madrid vs Napoli
    100K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Lens
    50K+ searches
    Chennai weather
    50K+ searches
    Arsenal
    20K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Real Madrid vs Napoli
    100K+ searches
    Arsenal vs Lens
    50K+ searches
    Chennai weather
    50K+ searches
    Arsenal
    20K+ searches
    Real Madrid
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot