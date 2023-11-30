Business News | Nexteer Expands Global Footprint to Further Capitalize on APAC Growth

PRNewswire

Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US]/Suzhou [China], November 30: Nexteer Automotive today announced it will further capitalize on APAC growth by increasing manufacturing and testing capacity through a strategic footprint expansion into Changshu within China's Jiangsu Province nearby the company's existing facilities in Suzhou.

To meet growing demand from both global and domestic OEM customers in APAC, Nexteer's approximately 21.4-acre site in Changshu will produce Electric Power Steering Systems (EPS) alongside the company's two production facilities in Suzhou. In addition to supplementing production, the Changshu site will supplement Nexteer's Suzhou Technical Center's testing and validation capacity and will feature state-of-the-art testing and validation labs as well as an on-site test track. The Changshu production and testing facilities are expected to be operational in early 2025.

"Nexteer's strategic expansion in Changshu will add much needed production and testing capacity as we further capitalize on APAC growth," said Herve Boyer, Nexteer's Global Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President and North America Division President. "Located near our existing Nexteer Suzhou facilities and in the center of China's automotive industry, this new facility will enhance customer responsiveness, operational efficiencies and competitiveness in the APAC region."

"The development of the Chinese automotive market has led to an increase in demand for motion control technologies that solve challenges across many megatrends including electrification, connectivity and software-defined vehicles," said Jun Li, Vice President and Asia Pacific Division President for Nexteer. "Nexteer's new facility in Changshu will strengthen our position to meet increasing demands and growth opportunities with global and domestic OEMs in APAC."

Nexteer's balanced footprint of manufacturing, technical centers and customer service centers supports more than 60 OEM customers globally. The company's global footprint extends across five continents, with in-region production and technical centers in close proximity to its local customers - all digitally connected under one global roof. Nexteer's global plus local hybrid approach capitalizes on global scale, innovation and collaboration across time zones while driving efficiencies, customer responsiveness and tailoring solutions to local customer needs.

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems and software solutions. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

