Shehar Lakhot Review: Crime thrillers that stem from the Hindi heartland of India have become commonplace in the OTT space. Every other day, a story from the depths of crime minefield makes its way to our second screens. To be original in such a scenario is tough and Shehar Lakhot reels under this pressure.

Dev (Priyanshu Painyuli) returns to Lakhot reluctantly after a few years in jail when his work takes him there. He tries to mend his relations with his family and friends but instead, he comes face to face with history and also fate. He gets embroiled in a series of schemes by his brother Jay (Kashyap Harsha Shangari), the rich heavyweight Kairav (Chandan Roy Sanyal) and the love of his life Sandhya (Shruthy Menon). In the midst of all this, an honest but troubled cop Pallavi Raj (Kubbra Sait) tries to make sense of all the nonsense.

Director Navdeep Singh has shown time and again his grasp of this region and its sensibilities. Sheher Lakhot benefits immensely from this attribute. It's also interesting how he picked this nondescript town from his other movie Manorama Six Feet Under. So there is no lack of authenticity as it keeps the entire experience real and raw. The camerawork is quite impressive as he captures the landscape well. The confrontation scene between Dev and Sandhya is shot beautifully, surrounded by white marble.

Shehar Lakhot, however, fails to make this journey exciting. None of the twists make any lasting impact on you nor do the deaths. The big reveal itself can be guessed so easily that it is almost laughable. They never properly process Dev's childhood trauma or Jay's betrayal. Exclusive! Extraction Actor Priyanshu Painyuli Narrates His Funny Meeting With Joe Russo (Watch Video).

Priyanshu is quite effortless as Dev. He processes pain and sadness really well. Kubbra Sait perfectly imbibes the essence of a tough female cop from a small town. She keeps it real and restrained. Chandan Roy Sanyal has always aced grey characters and delivers here too.

While Shehar Lakhot has its moments, the monotonous storyline from this region greatly mires its prospects. It often gets tedious, dull and predictable. Perhaps a few heightened twists and turns would have worked in its favour. But for a crime thriller junkie, this could be a preferred binge-watch thanks to its eight-episode runtime. Shehar Lakhot streams on Amazon Prime.

Rating: 2.0

