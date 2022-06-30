Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nibav Lifts debuted the Amazon Alexa integration for the Series II Signature earlier this year, and now the company is all set to launch the Series II MAX. Nibav Series II MAX Pneumatic Home Elevators are the World's Quietest, Smoothest, and Largest! Nibav Series II MAX offers the experience of splendor via exceptional craftsmanship, technological advances, and years of experience. Brilliantly made and brimming with innovations, this product will make your home even smarter.

What Nibav Series II Max Offers?

- Largest Pneumatic Home Lift!Nibav Series II MAX is nearly twice the size of the Series II, occupying nearly 15 square feet.

- Big Family! Big Lift!!Nibav home lifts can carry 4 members of your family comfortably.

- Bliss Of Silence!Nibav Series II Max is the World's quietest and largest Pneumatic Elevator in the World.

Why Are Nibav Lifts So Secure?

Nibav has gone much beyond the limits of Europe to certify its vacuum lifts in accordance with European safety, design, and performance standards, taking into account the sensitivity of this problem and the importance of human life.

- In the event of a power failure, the elevator will automatically stop at the nearest floor, and passengers will be able to manually open the door and depart.

- In the case that the elevator becomes stuck, there is an Emergency Landing Button positioned both inside and outside the elevator that helps users bring the elevator to a halt on the nearest floor.

- The 'Sure Stop' safety feature permits the elevator cabin to stop within 2 inches if pneumatic pressure fails.- A standard door locking mechanism that can be unlocked manually in an emergency.

What makes us unique?

- No Civil Work: Since Nibav Elevators do not require a pit or headroom, civil work is practically zero.

- Low Maintenance: Nibav lifts are highly low-maintenance and cost-effective because they lack lubricant, counterweights, auxiliary batteries, and self-supporting shafts.

- Plug & Play: Nibav elevators come as a pre-assembled unit that can be quickly installed, reducing installation time to just 24 hours while maintaining quality standards.

- Self-Supported Structure: Nibav elevators are freestanding and require no beam, column, or wall for support.

- Eco-Friendly: Nibav elevators are eco-friendly due to their reliance on AIR as its primary functioning technology. It operates on a Single-Phase Power Supply with ZERO power consumption.

