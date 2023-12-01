SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 1: The extremely event passionate and very talented students of Asia's best event college organized the Mr. & Ms. University Pune Finale on 23rd November 2023 at Sunny's World and Mumbai Finale on 21st November. It was the sheer sleek and spectacular execution, so easily done by the NIEM students, which proved that they did a seasoned event manager's job. The guidance was provided by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Niti Bengali, Dr. Karna Upadhyay, Pradnya Chaitanya, Nageshwar Pathak, Anushka Bhatt, Harini Chheda and Harsh Dangodra.

The Event was judged by famous actor Pranav Missra and elite model Hufriya Bhivandiwalla Kelawala. The male second runner-up was Ronit Bijlani, the first runner-up was Uzair Rangooni and the winner of Mr University was Suraj Patankar. In the women's section, the second and first runners-up were Radhika Munj and Manasvi Bhanushali, and Ms University was Priyal Mehta. Aishwarya Hirole bagged Ms. Ten. Mr. Robust was Siddharth. The audience choice male was shared by Yashwardhan Sarwade and Swaraj Panchal & female to Vishaka Shah. Mr. Piyush Thakur and Ms. Darshana Solanki got a special prize.

The students of NIEM Navya and Sharangee and also Lalchand Khorwal performed a grand dance. Mr. Jay Nagvekar and Mr. Jayesh Pathade were prized sponsors. Mr. Hugo D'Souza hosted the shows. Entries support was given by top colleges like M K Sanghvi, Narsee Monjee, Mithibai, Bhavans, UPG, Thakur, Dhanukar, etc. The sleekness and pace of the show left the audience mesmerized and asking for more.

The Pune show was conceptualized by Dr. Hoshi Bhiwandiwalla, Dr. Karna Upadhyay, and Pradnya Chaitanya and the colors were added by the trainees, choreographer Sandeep Dharma, EMCEE Bhavaish Bhatijaa and Subhash Dhang along with Arjina Shaikh, Abhishek Mankar, Zaheer Shaikh and Akshya Shinde of YTA flicks. The show's hosts were Hugo D'Souza. The judge for College Idol was Subhash Dhang and Shyam Mashalkar and the elegant Mr. & Ms. University was judged by Legendary Choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, Famous Actors and Models Pranav Mishra, Sham Mashalkar, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Famous Fashion Choreographer Sandeep Dharma and Famous Dance Choreographer Subhash Dhang. Adding to the glamour quotient, the event was graced by the presence of celebrated personalities from various walks of life. Notable figures such as Daisy Shah - Famous Actress, Vishal Malhotra Famous Actor and model, Sharad Sankla commonly known as Abdul from TMKOC and Atharva Sudame the famous influencer added their star power, turning the evening into a star-studded affair.

After a night filled with electrifying performances and fierce competition, the title of Mr. University was claimed by the charismatic Prem Golande. On the female front, the radiant Mohini Kshirsagar emerged as the deserving Ms. University, capturing hearts with her grace and charm. The second runner-up were Karan Maske and Tanisha Sathe and in third place were Aarush Bagade and Ishwari Gondkar. In the Mr. & Ms. University contest, the various sub events winners were Abhinav Ghute (Mr. Photogenic), Sayali Waghmare (Ms. Photogenic), Chetana Mehtani (Ms. Smile), Sahil Menon (Mr. Robust), Mansaa Kadam (Ms. Ten), Aakash Jangid (Mr. Audience Choice), Sanika Uttekar (Ms. Audience Choice), Shashank Shinde (26mm's Digital Choice), Prerana Deshmukh (26mm's Digital Choice). The College Idol titles were bagged by The Endless Crew followed by Angle Crew and in third place were Anand Broadway B Boyz.

The entry to the event was restricted by invitation only. Personality from various fraternities like fashion, business, influencer, entertainment and events attend the show. Some famous personalities like Mr. Sunny Nimhan - Owner of Sunny's World, Mr. Ankur Saxena - GM of Allen Career Institute, Ms. Pooja Thakur - Area Sales Manager (Maharashtra) Allen Career Institute, Mr. Kunal Jain and Ms. Trupti - Linkin Minds, Mr. Rahul Panwar - GM Hotel Novotel, Mr. Darshan Somani - Director Bandhan Wedding, Mr. & Ms. Pranay Gangwal - Director of Imparavel Events and Entertainment, Mrs. Shilpa Somani - Director of Bandhan by Darshan Somani, Mr. Chaitanya Dhoka - Director Pinacle Events, Mrs. Deppali Ingle - Director Bliss Entertainment, Mr. Deepak Mundada and family from Bandhan by Darshan Somani, Mr. Yuvraj Shinde - Director of Dwarika Lights and Sound, Mr. Abhineet Shah - Director Wedding Genie, Ms. Supriya Tamane, Mrs. Leena Khandekar, and many more would grace their presence on the event.

NIEM also extended vote of thanks to the alumni students Pranay Gangwal, Atul Wagh, Manish Rajpal, Ashish Wankhade, Nihal Saxena, Pinkle Mehta, Parth Salvi, Nalini Bodakhe, Anjali Parmar, Divya Chhabriya, Anand Kamathe, Mayank Gulati, Animesh Singh, Balraj Singh Pasiya, Mohit Mathur, Yash Shah, Vishal Rokade, Nakul Pimpalwar, Adee Bhatewara, Anil Irtkar, Jithin Kumar, Aakash Hirgude, Gokul Menon, Rutwik Pund, Vivek Aryan, Prasad Maheshwari, Bhushan Ghavte, Pratik Pawse, Vishwas Gaikwad.

We are grateful to all the experts who helped us create a striking show: grooming by Sandeep Dharma's Runway House; participants' dance round choreography by the team of YTA flicks; communication expertise by Mr. Bhavaish Bhatijaa; portfolio shoot by Mr. Jitesh Patil; hair styling and make up for portfolio shoot and the main event by the finest and renowned Lee's Beauty Centre & Spa.

The show is incomplete without its audience but also without all the sponsors involved in making it happen. It is because of the esteemed and prestigious companies of the fashion, media, event and entertainment industries that NIEM's Pune Regional Finale is brought to an incomparable experience year after year.

NIEM - The Institute of Event Management is grateful to our main sponsors: Sunny's World, Bandhan by Darshan Somani and Imparavel Events & Entertainment.

We are also grateful to all the other sponsors involved in making ideas come to reality: Audio And Lights By Dwarika Light And Sound, Production Partner By Balraj Production and M Square Production, Event Furniture By Inventive Rentals By Bandhan, Visuals By Dynamo Events And Trans Swag 24, Decor By The Moments & Our Vision, Hospitality Partner: Ramada Plaza By Wyndham and Hotel Novotel, Special Thanks To Linkin Minds, Lotus Events And Productions, Event Dynamics, Fidato Events, Event Ninjas, The Final Arch, Mavericus Events, Aspire India, Anantam, Bol-Bb-Bol, Lucky Copiers And Pooja Copiers. Videography & Photography By Royal Reelz, Event Reelz By 26 Mm Stories. SFX By Corwed Events, Wardrobe Partner: Sash B Spoke by Sanket and Shilpa, Magazine Partner - Femglam, Food And Beverage By Le Coffee House, Artist Managed By Bliss Celebrity Management, Pinacle Event And Fine Artz By Bandhan, Photobooth By Clicks Photo Booth, NIEM Students' Dance Choreography By Dhanesh Gujar, Crown By Jurich, Styling Partner: Mahima Ruparel, Audition Venue & Model Photo Shoot Partner Plunge Lounge And Nightlife, Special Thanks To Dj Abhishek

All selected finalists of Mr. & Ms. University - Season 21 will be representing the city in Mumbai on January 11, 2024, they will be trained by the experts of the event, entertainment and fashion industry like David Whitbread, Samir Tanna, Arsh Tanna, Mickey Mehta, Mihir Sutaria and many more...

The elegance of the show was enhanced by performances from the special performances of NIEM Students along with Dhanesh Gujar. The sleekness and pace of the show left the audience mesmerised and asking for more.

