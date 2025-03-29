PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29: The stage at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI witnessed a fresh wave of creativity as three remarkable young designers made their much-anticipated debut at the GenNext Show. Known for showcasing the future trailblazers of Indian fashion, the GenNext Show once again delivered a stunning display of innovation and artistry.

For over two decades, the GenNext Show has stood as a beacon of emerging talent at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, carving out a prestigious space for young designers to present their unique narratives on a global stage. The platform has been instrumental in shaping the careers of some of India's most celebrated designers today, offering mentorship, exposure, and an invaluable opportunity to push creative boundaries.

Shaunik Khosla, representing NIF Global,shared his thoughts on this momentous occasion: "At NIF Global, we have always been committed to nurturing young talent, and our collaboration with Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI through the GenNext platform allows us to do just that. Season after season, we take pride in providing aspiring designers with the opportunity to showcase their creativity on this prestigious stage, empowering them to make their mark in the fashion industry."

NIF GLOBAL, a venture of the New York Institute of Fashion, Inc. (A corporation registered in USA), has established itself as a catalyst for nurturing fresh voices in fashion. The 2025 GenNext show stood as a testament to this vision, shining a spotlight on designers who dared to reimagine tradition, emotions, and heritage into contemporary narratives.

Guiding this year's selection was an illustrious jury of industry stalwarts, bringing diverse perspectives to the process. The panel included Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President of Lakme; Sabina Chopra, GenNext Mentor; Rochelle Pinto, Head of Editorial Content at Vogue India; Tina Tahiliani Parikh, Executive Director of Ensemble; Kunal Rawal, Renowned Indian Fashion Designer; and Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President at Reliance Brands Ltd. Their expertise and discerning eye played a crucial role in selecting the promising designers who left the audience in awe.

Designer Abhishek Shinde (label 'Abhichiq') presents his collection, "Ciao -- SS 2025". Abhishek Shinde transported the audience to sun-drenched Sicily with "Ciao," a collection that radiated Mediterranean charm. Inspired by the island's vibrant culture, rustic landscapes, and artisanal heritage, the collection celebrated the art of getting dressed with handwoven textiles, hand block prints, and intricate hand embroidery. Bold carnival stripes and retro tailoring infused the line with a sense of adventure, reimagining classic menswear as a joyful expression of timeless style.

Designer Somya Lochan (label 'Quarter') showcases "Dichotomy of Loss" a collection born from a profound exploration of grief. In a deeply introspective and evocative experiment, five individuals shared their personal experiences of loss, each given the freedom to deconstruct garments as they confronted their emotions. The resulting pieces captured the raw complexity of grief through handwoven silk brocade from Benaras, the revival of a 30-year-old loom, Himroo brocade from Aurangabad, hand-embroidered details, and Dhokra buttons crafted using a 4000-year-old wax-casting method from West Bengal.

"Modern Heirlooms"a collection created by designer Yash Patil (label 'The Antique Piece'), drew inspiration from the regal archives of Nepal's Rana queens, reinterpreting their opulent style for the modern era. The collection, titled "Modern Heirlooms," blended cultural narratives with fine craftsmanship, incorporating braids, jewels, and luxurious textiles into contemporary silhouettes. Each piece stood as a testament to the shared cultural heritage and timeless elegance of the Himalayan royalty.

As a proud collaborator in nurturing these exceptional talents, NIF Global continues to champion the next generation of designers, providing a platform for their voices and visions to be seen and celebrated. The GenNext Show reaffirmed its legacy as a beacon for rising talent, pushing boundaries and shaping the future of fashion.

NIF Global creates a platform where students can thrive in an environment that celebrates diversity, creativity, and excellence. Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, is known for her modern flair, vibrant personality, and trendsetting innovation, inspiring students to embrace fresh, bold approaches to fashion and design. NIF Global also benefits from the mentorship of industry icons like Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who provide invaluable guidance and practical industry insights.

NIF Global has multiple campuses across India, offering specialized programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management under the School of Management, and Hair and Make-up under the School of Beauty.

To learn more about NIF Global and explore program offerings, visit: www.nifglobal.college

