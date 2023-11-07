Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Following Monday's bullish performance, the stock market experienced a flat opening today, marked by a significant dip in early trading, placing the market in negative territory.

At the opening bell, the Sensex displayed a decline of 139.89 points, starting at 64,818.80. Simultaneously, the Nifty exhibited a 33.00 point decrease, initiating trading at 19,378.75.

In the early trading hours, Nifty company stocks showed a distribution of 16 advances, 33 declines, and 1 remained unchanged.

Among the Nifty companies, key gainers included Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, TCS, and Adani Ports. Conversely, top losers featured Divi's Lab, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, M&M, and HDFC Bank.

Varun Aggarwal, founder and managing director, Profit Idea, said, "Nifty after hitting 18837 has bounced back but this is on expected lines as the market was oversold. It tested important crucial support of 18887. On the upside, crucial resistance remains at 19463 and 19767. For bulls to take over, 19500 OI is very important. Huge OI at 19500 and it will not be easy for markets to break past these levels linearly. Staying cautious or playing with risk-defined strategy is best".

The Nifty experienced a rebound after reaching the 18,837 mark, a move that was widely anticipated given the market's oversold condition.

It touched a crucial support level of 18,887. Looking ahead, the market faces a significant resistance at 19,463 and 19,767.

For the bulls to regain control, the 19,500 Open Interest (OI) level plays a vital role, and the significant OI concentration at 19,500 could present challenges for the market to surpass these levels.

Aggarwal said, "Medium outlook for the Indian Market is excellent. Expect Nifty to hit 20466-21234-21410. Biased towards IT, Metals, FMCG, Petrochemicals, and Banking Sector. On the downside, important support lies at 18468-18134. The range of Nifty has become wider and trading must be done as per that. The rally should be played with strict stop losses. For investors, any dip will be a golden opportunity for the long term. Mid and small cap with long term perspective can be good for medium to long term investors".

It is advisable for market participants to exercise caution and employ risk-defined strategies when navigating this market environment.

The medium-term outlook for the Indian market remains optimistic, with expectations of Nifty reaching levels of 20,466, 21,234, and 21,410. This positive outlook is particularly favourable for sectors such as IT, Metals, FMCG, Petrochemicals, and Banking.

Conversely, significant support levels exist at 18,468 and 18,134. The broader range of Nifty has expanded, necessitating a more strategic approach to trading. Any rally should be executed with strict adherence to stop-loss strategies.

For long-term investors, market dips represent a golden opportunity for investment. Mid and small-cap stocks with a long-term perspective are especially appealing for medium to long-term investors.

Investors are encouraged to stay informed and remain vigilant in this dynamic market environment.

Market conditions and trends can change rapidly, necessitating a prudent approach to investment and trading strategies. (ANI)

