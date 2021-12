Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 46th GST Council meeting in New Delhi on December 31. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The 46th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is being held in the national capital under the chairmanship of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance ministers of States and Union Territories and senior officials are attending the meeting held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Union ministers of state in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, besides the senior officials in the Ministry of Finance, are also attending the meeting.

The meeting holds significance as it is taking place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, which is scheduled to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2022. (ANI)

