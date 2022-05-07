Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday launched the National Securities Depository Limited's (NSDL) investor awareness programme for students.

The programme named 'Market Ka Eklavya' is an online investor awareness programme for students in Hindi and other regional languages. The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has launched a new investor awareness programme as part of its silver jubilee celebration.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Suspecting Her Character, Man Murders 70-Year-Old Wife, Later Attempts Suicide.

"Through 'Market ka Eklavya', you will be able to reach out to many who are in need of financial literacy. It is the right time when people have an inclination to know about the market and also the right approach taken by NSDL by educating the students," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister asked NSDL to take the initiative global by introducing the programme in world languages.

Also Read | Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

"By this, we can truly become the vishwaguru as envisioned by our Prime Minister. There are many youth across the world who will be benefited from this initiative if it is made available in several languages," she said.

'Market ka Eklavya' programme aims to introduce the basics of the securities market and also impart training on financial markets for students, in online mode.

On the occasion, the Finance Minister released new publication 'My Stamp' and special cover, honouring NSDL's contribution to the development of Indian capital markets.

The NSDL is India's first and one of the leading Central Securities Depositories in the world. It has played a key role in transforming the Indian securities market by facilitating holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form.

The market share of NSDL in value of demat assets is more than 89 per cent. NSDL demat accounts are located in more than 99 per cent of pin codes in the country and 167 countries across the globe, reflecting its wide reach. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)