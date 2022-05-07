Barcelona have been a little inconsistent in recent weeks but will be aiming for a win when they travel to take on Real Betis in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The Real Betis vs Barcelona clash will be played at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville on May 07, 2022 (late Saturday night). Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Barcelona Deny Meeting With Polish Striker's Agent.

Barcelona have done well under Xavi Hernandez but have been putting in inconsistent performances in recent weeks. However, the Blaugranas could guarantee themselves a top-four finish if they manage to register all three points from the clash. Meanwhile, Real Betis themselves are competing for a Champions League finish and a win will move them level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Madrid. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Barcelona Receive Huge Blow As Bayern Munich Refuse To Sell Polish Striker.

When is Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Betis vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on May 08, 2022 (Sunday) at the Benito Villamarin Stadium in Seville. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Betis vs Barcelona live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Real Betis vs Barcelona

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2022 10:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).