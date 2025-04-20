New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have a series of meetings during her visit to the United States and Peru beginning Sunday. She will interact with CEOs from prominent fund management firms during her visit to the United States and participate in an event featuring the Indian diaspora.

The Union Finance Minister will visit San Francisco and Washington DC from April 20 to 25.

Also Read | Baby Born 'Twice' in UK: Baby 'Born Twice’ After Mother Undergoes Life-Saving Cancer Surgery During Pregnancy.

In the course of her two-day visit to San Francisco beginning 20th April 2025, the Union Finance Minister will deliver a keynote address at the Hoover Institution at the Stanford University, San Francisco, on 'Laying the foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047' followed by a fireside chat session.

Sitharaman will also interact with top CEOs from prominent fund management firms during a Roundtable meeting with investors, besides holding bilateral meetings with CEOs from top information technology (IT) firms based in San Francisco.

Also Read | CSK 16/1 in 3.1 Overs | MI vs CSK Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Ashwani Kumar Dismisses Rachin Ravindra.

She will also participate in an event featuring Indian diaspora in San Francisco and interact with the Indian community settled there.

During her visit to Washington DC, from April 22 to 25, Sitharaman will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings, Development Committee Plenary, IMFC Plenary, and Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) meeting.

On the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington DC, Smt. Sitharaman will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from several countries, including Argentina, Bahrain, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

She will also hold meetings with the EU Commissioner for Financial Services; the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB); the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB); the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA) and the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During her maiden visit to Peru from April 26 to 30, the Union Finance Minister will lead an Indian delegation of officials from the Ministry of Finance and business leaders, highlighting the strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations between the two nations.

Beginning her visit in Lima, Sitharaman is expected to call on the Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, and the Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, besides holding bilateral meetings with the Peruvian Ministers of Finance and Economy, Defence, Energy and Mines.

She will also interact with local public representatives.

During her visit to Peru, the Union Finance Minister will chair the India-Peru Business Forum, with prominent business representatives from both India and Peru in attendance.

Sitharaman will also hold an interaction with the Indian investors and businesses currently operating in Peru.

Given Peru's importance in the global supply chain of critical minerals and precious metals, discussions during these engagements are also expected to explore avenues for greater collaboration in the mining sector, particularly to strengthen India's resource security and facilitate value-chain linkages between the two economies.

The Union Finance Minister will also participate in a community event at Lima, where she will interact with the Indian diaspora living in Peru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)