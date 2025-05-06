NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: Mumbai has a new shopping destination with the launch of Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia's first flagship store - a space that brings together contemporary fashion and thoughtful design. Located in Fort, the heart of Mumbai's historic heritage precinct, the store offers a curated edit of the label's pret and couture collections across womenswear and menswear. This marks a key milestone for the label following its recent debut showcase at Paris Fashion Week 2025.

Nirmooha's collections bring together modern silhouettes and traditional craftsmanship from draped co-ords and fluid sets to reimagined Indianwear. Clean tailoring, metallic accents, and layered textures define the pieces, offering a fresh take on everyday dressing. The label also extends its vision to menswear, with contemporary summer shirts and occasion wear designed for the modern man seeking ease and structure.

The store also features 'Shree' - the collection showcased at Paris Fashion Week 2025, rooted in the idea of transformation, with sculpted silhouettes, gold accents, and a palette of jewel tones and neutrals.

The store's interiors are shaped by 'The Tale of Two Arches', a concept that explores the duality between tradition and evolution. Tall arched windows, a double-height ceiling, and S-shaped curves inspired by Hogarth's "line of beauty" define the space. Rope-draped hangers, layered textures, and a handcrafted metal mesh chandelier create structure and softness in equal measure. Each element is built to echo the signature cording seen in Nirmooha's garments.

"Opening our first flagship store is a proud moment, it's a vision we have worked towards for a long time. Every element, from the interiors to the detailing, reflects our story and signature style. Our ensembles are for the contemporary individual - modern in spirit, yet grounded in tradition and a strong sense of self", says Founder and Creative Designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia.

The flagship store reinforces Nirmooha's presence in Mumbai and offers an artistic, immersive experience that brings together fashion, storytelling, and design in one destination.

Visit Nirmooha at:

F1, G7, Vikas Building, Green Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400023

Discover Nirmooha's latest collections at:

Website: www.nirmohafashionhouse.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nirmooha

