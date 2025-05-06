Thrissur Pooram is the annual temple festival that is observed in the Thrissur region of Kerala and is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by stoic devotees. Thrissur Pooram 2025 will be celebrated on May 7. The annual celebration is held at the Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur every year on the Pooram day and is considered to be the largest and most famous of all poorams in India. As we prepare to celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate this festival and its significance. Thrissur Pooram, Kerala's Grand Festival Begins with Devotees Thronging Temple Town's Thekkinkadu Maidan.

When is Thrissur Pooram 2025?

Thrissur Pooram 2025 will be celebrated on May 7. This annual celebration is marked on the day that the moon rises with the Pooram star in the Malayalam calendar, in the month of Medam. The Pooram Nakshatra for Thrissur Pooram 2025 will begin at 03:52 PM on May 06, 2025 and go on till 06:17 PM on May 07, 2025.

Significance of Thrissur Pooram

The celebration of Thrissur Pooram is marked with great enthusiasm by people across the state. Thousands of devotees visit Thrissur on the occasion of Thrissur Pooram. It is not just the largest Pooram festival in the country but is also known as one of the largest festivals in Asia with more than 1 million visitors. The celebration of Thrissur Pooram was first initiated by the Maharaja of Cochin - Sakthan Thampuran.

There are various other temple festivals that are marked across the country, especially in Kerala. The commemoration of Arattupuzha Pooram used to be the largest temple festival before the commemoration of Thrissur Pooram. We hope that the celebration of Thrissur Pooram 2025 brings with it the love, light and prosperity that you deserve. Happy Thrissur Pooram!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).