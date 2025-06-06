PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013) a renowned investment management firm specializing in urban infrastructure and structured finance, has announced that its Dubai-based subsidiary, Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (NiFCO Dubai), has entered into a MoU with Xchain Technologies FZCO (operating as Toyow), a blockchain-based forensic and advisory firm, to tokenise real estate funds and assets worth up to US$500 million (AED 1.83 billion). The initiative marks a significant step towards leveraging blockchain and Web3 technologies in real estate investment.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Teen Boy Stabbed Over Objecting to Harassment of Girl in Gandhi Nagar; Accused Absconding.

Under the terms of the MoU, Nisus Finance will conduct a Security Token Offering (STO) of its real estate assets under management (AUM) through Toyow's global multi-category tokenised Real World Assets (RWA) marketplace. Toyow will provide end-to-end technical and operational support including smart contract development, blockchain integration, regulatory compliance, secure custody solutions, investor onboarding, and KYC/AML verification.

This development aligns with the UAE's strategic push towards technological innovation, particularly in the blockchain and digital asset space. The announcement follows the Dubai Land Department's recent launch of the region's first tokenised real estate project in collaboration with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). With projections indicating that tokenised real estate transactions could reach AED 60 billion by 2033--approximately 7% of the total market--Dubai is emerging as a global hub for asset tokenisation.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shows You How to Slay in Jeans, See Pics.

The tokenised real estate assets will be listed on Toyow's platform for both primary issuance and secondary trading. Toyow will also manage liquidity mechanisms, marketing, investor outreach, and awareness campaigns related to the STO. Investors holding Toyow's native token ($TTN) will be able to invest in the tokenised real estate fund.

As part of this collaboration, Toyow will deliver an institutional-grade ecosystem that ensures scalability, transparency, and compliance across the UAE, DIFC, and global jurisdictions. The platform allows for the digitisation, fractionalisation, and monetisation of high-value assets across various sectors such as real estate, art, precious metals, and alternative investments.

According to a report by Deloitte, tokenised private real estate funds are expected to grow to US$1 trillion by 2035 with an 8.5% market penetration rate. Tokenised loans and securitisations could also reach US$2.39 trillion with a penetration rate of 0.55%. The same report projects that up to US$4 trillion of real estate could be tokenised globally by 2035, growing from less than US$0.3 trillion in 2024, at a CAGR of 27%.

Tokenisation is poised to address longstanding inefficiencies in the real estate sector by offering secure, fractional digital ownership, increasing liquidity, and broadening retail participation. It also facilitates capital generation across the capital stack--including debt, equity, and hybrid instruments--on a single blockchain-based platform.

The partnership with Nisus Finance is part of Toyow's growing tokenisation pipeline, which now exceeds US$38 billion in value across asset classes and jurisdictions.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited said: "This MoU will help us develop real estate funds on the Web3 blockchain technology platform, that is set to revolutionise investment in real estate in the future. This would be our first such venture and depending on how the market responds, will usher in a new era in the UAE's high-growth real estate market. STO on a Web3 platform is secure, transparent and set to drive future real estate investment. Property developers are already introducing cryptocurrency and tokenisation as new channels of payment and raising funds. We are taking it a step forward by creating funds to accelerate the growth of the real estate market."

Surajit Chanda, Co-founder, Toyow, says, ""Partnering with Nisus Finance on an STO of this scale underscores the growing maturity of real-world asset tokenization in the region. At Toyow, our mission is to unlock liquidity and access for high-quality assets by offering a secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructure. This collaboration reinforces our belief that institutional-grade tokenization is no longer a concept--it's here, it's accelerating, and it's changing how capital flows into real estate."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)