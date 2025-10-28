VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013) Nisus Finance Services Co Limited ("the Company") is pleased to announce that its Promoter, Mr. Amit Goenka, has secured release on pledge of 47,00,000 equity shares of the Company.

Also Read | Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund, DFB-Pokal Cup 2025-26 Live Streaming Online: How to Get German Cup Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

These shares were earlier pledged in favour of Catalyst Trusteeship Limited as part of a Rs 110 Cr loan facility availed by the subsidiary entity, which was concluded on August 22, 2025 for which 92,00,000 equity shares were pledged as security.

Following the release, the number of pledged shares has reduced by more than half to 45,00,000 shares, representing 18.85% of the total share capital, compared to 92,00,000 shares (38.52%) prior to the release. The Promoter continues to hold 1,74,92,398 shares, constituting 73.26% of the Company's total paid-up share capital.

Also Read | Anilkumar Bolla, Indian From Kerala, Wins INR 240 Crore ‘The UAE Lottery’ in Abu Dhabi After Choosing Mother's Birth Date for Luck.

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited acquired a majority stake in New Consolidated Construction Company Ltd. (NCCCL) through its subsidiary Nisus Finance Projects LLP in an all-cash, management-led buyout.

The total acquisition debt was Rs 110 Cr, which was secured through Tata Capital Limited and DSP Finance Private Limited. The subsidiary has repaid Rs 60 Cr, reducing total debt to only Rs 50 Cr. It has also resulted in the release of pledge of 47,00,000 equity shares.

This development marks a significant step in reducing promoter-level obligations and further strengthening the Company's capital position. The reduction in pledged shares and debt obligation reflects enhanced financial flexibility, improved leverage profile, and the Company's continued focus on prudent financial management and balance sheet resilience.

Nisus Finance remains committed to optimizing its capital structure, maintaining disciplined growth, and upholding transparent governance and responsible financial practices to drive sustainable value creation for all stakeholders.

This disclosure is being made in accordance with Regulations 31(1) and 31(4) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, and Regulation.

About Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (NiFCO)

Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, promoted by Mr. Amit Goenka and Mrs. Mridula Goenka, is a leading player in urban infrastructure financing and capital markets with over 11 years of experience. Operating under the "Nisus Finance Group" (NiFCO) brand, the Company manages Real Estate and Urban Infrastructure Funds and Asset Management operations through entities such as Nisus Finance Projects LLP, Nisus BCD Advisors LLP, and Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers LLP. It's NBFC arm, Nisus Fincorp Private Limited, focuses on financing, while overseas subsidiaries manage investment vehicles including the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund. In FY25, the Company reported consolidated total income of Rs 67.30 Cr, with an EBITDA of Rs 44.48 Cr and Net profit of Rs 32.58 Cr.

- Nisus Finance posts highest-ever Q1 FY26 results with Revenue at Rs 67.30 Cr (| 91% YoY) and Net Profit at Rs 32.58 Cr (| 104% YoY), driven by strong performance across India and UAE operations.

- Net Profit Margin improved to 59% (| 348 bps YoY), supported by higher UAE income and efficient cost alignment.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)