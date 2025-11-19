NIT Kurukshetra Launches Its First Monthly E-Magazine 'HORIZON' Under the Visionary Leadership of the Director

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kurukshetra proudly announced the launch of its first institutional e-magazine, HORIZON, marking a historic step toward strengthening alumni engagement, documenting campus activities, and celebrating the institute's academic and cultural vibrancy.

The inaugural edition has been released under the leadership of Prof. B. V. Ramana Reddy, Director, NIT Kurukshetra, whose vision for enhanced alumni-student-faculty collaboration forms the foundation of this initiative. He emphasized the importance of unified growth and lauded the efforts of the entire team in bringing this publication to life.

The initiative also received valuable support from Prof. Pratibha Agarwal, Dean (Students Welfare), who continues to encourage student-centric activities, alumni interactions, and holistic growth across the campus.

At the core of HORIZON lies the exceptional mentorship of Prof. Dixit Garg (Head, Mechanical Engineering; Robotics & Industrial Engineering; Associate Dean, Alumni Affairs; Former Dean Students Welfare) and Dr. Roger Kumar (Alumnus 1981-86, Member Alumni Endowment Board, Managing Director CASE Group, International President - World Human Rights Protection Commission, New York).

Both mentors played a defining role in conceptualizing the magazine, guiding its structure, supporting student contributors, and shaping it into an institute-wide platform. Their leadership has been instrumental in transforming HORIZON from an idea into a well-organized publication representing the NIT Kurukshetra community.

Speaking about the launch, "As an alumnus of NIT Kurukshetra, I've always believed in the power of a unified alumni-student-faculty platform. The launch of HORIZON is a meaningful step in that direction, highlighting the achievements and spirit of our community. And this is just the beginning- an exclusive alumni portal and several engagement-driven initiatives are already underway. It's wonderful to see this vision taking shape" , said Dr. Roger Kumar.

The editorial section of the magazine has been thoughtfully curated by a dedicated student team led by Editor Maithili, supported by Co-Editors Sarthak Gupta, Priya, Nikki, Samantha Boda, Manika Prakash, and Manya. Their meticulous efforts, coordination, and creative vision form the foundation of this inaugural edition.

The publication was further enriched through the involvement of faculty advisors Dr. Ravi Pratap Singh, Dr. Ranjeet Kumar, and Dr. Anshu Parashar, along with Team Coordinators Anjali Taneja, Anu Rattewal, and Meenakshi. Their contributions ensured accuracy, quality, and alignment with the institute's objectives.

The first edition of HORIZON features a diverse collection of content, including Messages from Institutional Leadership, Know Your Alumni, Faculty Spotlights, Wednesday Colloquium sessions, coverage of the Thought Lab initiative, student achievements, major campus events, highlights from the AM³-2025 International Conference, and celebrations from CONFLUENCE 2025 and TECHSPARDHA.

Published as a monthly digital initiative, HORIZON aims to strengthen NIT Kurukshetra's global alumni network, celebrate its vibrant student community, and showcase the academic, cultural, and technical accomplishments that define the institute.

HORIZON: https://nitkkr.ac.in/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Through-1.pdf

For more information, please visit: https://nitkkr.ac.in/

