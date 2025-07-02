NIVEA India is officially named India's Most Trusted Skincare Brand in TRA's 2025 report for the 5th year, spotlighted through a mark featuring the 2025 Brand Trust recognition

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. continues to lead in consumer trust, having been named the Most Trusted Skincare Brand in TRA's Brand Trust Report 2025. This marks the fifth consecutive year that NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. has held this distinguished position, a testament to its unwavering commitment to care, quality, and trust.

The 14th edition of TRA's Brand Trust Report, conducted across 16 cities with inputs from over 2,500 peer- influencers, evaluated consumer perceptions across a wide array of categories. In the skincare category, a total of 12 brands were assessed, with NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. emerging at the top.

Commenting on the recognition, Geetika Mehta, Managing Director- NIVEA India Pvt Ltd., said, "Trust forms the foundation of every product we craft, and this acknowledgment from Indian consumers is the truest reflection of our purpose- to care beyond skin. Being recognized as the Most Trusted Skincare Brand for the fifth year in a row is an honor that we deeply cherish."

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research, added, "A brand's performance in TRA's Most Trusted Brands is a direct reflection of consumer sentiment, representing their instinctive response to unaided brand trust attributes. NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. being ranked as the Most Trusted Skincare Brand for the fifth consecutive year is a rare and remarkable accomplishment. It signifies the brand's enduring engagement and consistent delivery on consumer expectations. Trust holds paramount importance in the skincare category, particularly because these products are applied directly to the face, where safety and efficacy are most personal."

With a comprehensive portfolio spanning body lotions, skin creams, lip care, sun protection, body washes, deodorants, and men's grooming essentials, NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. continues to meet the evolving skincare needs of Indian consumers with care, empathy, and innovation.

As it steps into another year of trusted leadership, NIVEA India Pvt Ltd. remains committed to creating products that reflect the brand's promise of healthy, nourished skin for all.

