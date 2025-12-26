PNN

New Delhi [India], December 26: The opening of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) began with a moment of national significance, with India's highest gallantry award recipients forming an integral part of the occasion. Param Vir Chakra awardees Honorary Captain Bana Singh and Major Sanjay Kumar were present during the airport's inaugural proceedings, shaping a launch rooted in service, duty, and national pride.

As part of the opening, the two war heroes experienced the airport facilities ahead of the start of commercial operations. Their presence reflected an intent to include those who have served the nation in a defining national milestone, rather than position the moment as a ceremonial display.

Mr. Gautam Adani was present during the proceedings, joining airport officials and personnel as part of the occasion. The focus throughout remained on participation and shared presence, rather than speeches or spectacle.

Sharing his experience, Major Sanjay Kumar, Param Vir Chakra awardee, said, "It was a good experience for us. This was the first time we saw the airport in this way. It was good to see such a large organisation and the Army together. Overall, it was a good day for everyone."

Standing alongside Honorary Captain Bana Singh, Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Sanjay Kumar represented the enduring spirit of India's armed forces. Their participation resonated with airport teams, veterans, and staff present, reinforcing the idea that national progress is built alongside those who serve and protect.

The inauguration remained understated, with no formal ceremony or public address, allowing the moment to stay grounded in contribution rather than celebration. By placing Param Vir Chakra awardees at the heart of its opening moments, NMIA conveyed a clear message: the nation's growth story moves forward with its defenders walking alongside it.

As Navi Mumbai International Airport begins operations, its opening moments reflect a beginning shaped not just by infrastructure but by service to the country.

