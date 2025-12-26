Coaching staff for the Noakhali Express have returned to their pre-season camp at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium after staging a walkout on Thursday, December 25, 2025. Head coach Khaled Mahmud and assistant coach Talha Jubair resumed their roles following a brief protest over what they described as inadequate training facilities and a severe lack of essential equipment. On Which Channel Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch BPL Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

The incident occurred during a practice session just 24 hours before the franchise's debut match in the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Equipment Shortage Triggers Brief Walkout

The dispute began when coaches found a critical shortage of cricket balls and other training resources at the stadium's academy ground. Visibly frustrated, Mahmud and Jubair left the venue in an auto-rickshaw, with Mahmud initially telling reporters he was "no longer interested" in working in the BPL under such disorganized conditions. While the coaches were absent, the squad—which includes international stars like Mohammad Nabi and Kusal Mendis—continued their drills under the supervision of remaining staff.

Resolution and Reconciliation

The standoff lasted approximately two hours before discussions between team management and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) led to a resolution. Upon his return, Mahmud characterized the incident as a "misunderstanding" fueled by the pressure of tournament preparation, admitting he may have overreacted to the logistical hurdles.

The franchise also moved to stabilize team morale by reportedly completing a 25% payment to the players shortly after the coaches rejoined the camp.

Wider Challenges for BPL 2025-26 The friction at the Noakhali Express camp is part of a broader series of logistical and financial challenges facing the league this season. Just a day prior, the BCB was forced to take over the Chattogram Royals franchise after its owners withdrew due to sponsorship difficulties. BPL 2025-26: BCB Takes Control of Chattogram Royals Ahead of Bangladesh Premier League 12.

Despite these off-field setbacks, the tournament is proceeding as scheduled. Noakhali Express is set to face the Chattogram Royals in their opening fixture on the evening of December 26 in Sylhet.

