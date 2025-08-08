PNN

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 8: In a momentous gathering at the Business Development Centre of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), the NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run was officially launched today, marking the beginning of a landmark fitness initiative to commemorate 50 glorious years of NMPA's service to the nation.

Graced by esteemed dignitaries including the Chairman of NMPA, Managing Director of MRPL, Pro-Chancellor of Srinivasa University, Vice Chancellor of St. Aloysius University, Executive Director of BNI Mangalore, along with other senior officials, guests of honour, and prominent members of the fitness and running community, the launch event reflected the perfect confluence of legacy, leadership, and a shared vision for wellness.

Key highlights of the launch included the unveiling of:

* The official event logo* A high-energy promotional film* A specially curated route video* The event website for registrations and live updates* The official T-shirt* The commemorative medal

The run, featuring three categories - 10K, 5K, and 3K - is scheduled for August 31st, 2025, from 6:00 AM onwards, and aims to bring together thousands of runners from across coastal Karnataka and beyond. Designed to be inclusive and family-friendly, the event offers something for every fitness enthusiast - from seasoned athletes to first-time participants.

By integrating fitness with festivity, the NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run serves as a heartfelt tribute to the institution's five-decade-long contribution to regional and national growth, and a call to action for every citizen to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

As part of the celebrations, notable individuals and institutions that have significantly contributed to the running and wellness ecosystem in Mangaluru were felicitated. Honourees included Ms. Mehwish Hussain, Mr. Chayan Bhalla, Dr. Guruprasad, and Ms. Remona Evette Pereira -- a powerful gesture reflecting the organisers' intent to nurture a culture of active living.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of NMPA stated:

"This run is not just an event -- it's a movement. It embodies the values NMPA stands for: progress, community, and a commitment to excellence, now extended into the realm of public wellness."

The event is being executed by Sports Reconnect, a leading sports management company, and is presented by NMPA in collaboration with key partners and stakeholders. The Technical support for the run is being provided by the Mangalore Runners Club. "The NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run is expected to attract participants from across Karnataka and neighbouring states, positioning Mangaluru on the national running map.

Satish Gujaran, an elite runner and one of the Brand Ambassadors of the run, added,

"The route is very scenic, beautiful, and flat. I encourage everyone -- whether you're a regular runner or new to fitness -- to come together with your families and be part of this celebration."

With the countdown officially begun, the NMPA Golden Jubilee 10K Run promises to be more than just a sporting event -- it's a city-wide celebration of heritage, unity, and healthy living. Mangaluru is all set to lace up, step out, and run together in honour of 50 years of NMPA's legacy.

Whether you run for fitness, for fun, or a cause -- this is your moment to be part of history in motion.

