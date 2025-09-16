No Queues, No Branch Visits: Open & Manage Your Savings Account with AU Video Banking

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: In today's fast-paced world, no one wants to spend hours waiting at a bank branch. At AU Small Finance Bank, we bring the branch to your home with Video Banking.

Whether you're opening a Savings Account or managing your finances, it's now as simple as making a video call.

What is AU Video Banking

AU Video Banking is a digital-first service that allows you to interact face-to-face with our Video Banking Relationship Managers on your smartphone, tablet, or computer. From opening a Savings Account with Video KYC to handling over 400 service requests, it provides a complete branch-like experience without needing to step outside.

Open a Savings Account from Anywhere

Opening a Savings Account has never been easier. With AU Video Banking, you can complete your Video KYC in line with RBI guidelines and get started instantly. All you need is:

* A valid PAN and Aadhaar number* A mobile number linked to Aadhaar* A device with a camera and a stable internet connection* To be 18 years or above and present in India at the time of the call

Once verified, your Savings Account is activated, and you can enjoy all the benefits seamlessly.

What Can You Do with Video Banking

Almost everything you could do at a branch is now possible via a secure video call:

* Open a Savings Account or book an FD with Video KYC* Transfer funds using RTGS, NEFT, or internal transfers* Raised 400+ service requests, including:* Mobile number or address updates* Activating dormant accounts* Registering for net banking* And much more

Why Choose AU Video Banking for Your Savings Account

* Convenience: Connect instantly or schedule a call as per your availability, even on Sundays and holidays.* Security: Advanced safety with OTP verification, AI-based facial recognition, and personalized security questions.* Personal Touch: Interact face-to-face with our team, just like visiting a branch.* Accessibility: Available via the AU 0101 App, NetBanking, or our website across Android, iOS, and desktops.

The Future of Savings Accounts is Here

With AU Video Banking, there's no need to plan a branch visit for your everyday banking needs.

Whether it's opening a new Savings Account, updating your details, or resolving queries, everything is just a video call away.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is intended for general awareness. Features, services, and availability may change as per AU Small Finance Bank's policies and regulatory guidelines. Please refer to the official AU Small Finance Bank website for the latest updates before availing Video Banking or opening a Savings Account.

