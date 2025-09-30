PRNewswire

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 30: The 21st Annual Convocation of KIIT-DU (https://kiit.ac.in/) concluded on Sunday, with the conferment of degrees to as many as 9,464 students, including 7,235 Bachelor's, 2,034 Master's, and 195 Ph.D. degrees. The event was held over three days, for the first time in the University's history, to accommodate the large number of graduating students and their families.

Also Read | 'The Taj Story' Row: Paresh Rawal Clarifies Film Doesn't Touch Religious Matters, Urges Public To 'Watch the Film and Form Opinion'.

The convocation was graced by distinguished personalities, including Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, Nobel Laureate from Sri Lanka; H.E. Ouided Bouchamaoui, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate from Tunisia; and Dr. Justice Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, Judge & Former President of the International Court of Justice.

Honorary Doctorate Degrees (Honoris Causa) were conferred upon Dr. Fidel Reyes Lee, Rector and Member of Congress, Republic of Guatemala; Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Executive Director of Wockhardt Ltd. and Global Humanitarian Advocate; Mr. Norbert Sauer, Chairman of the Archaeological Park, Germany; Mr. Sunjoy Hans, Founder Chairman of the Lalchnd Group; S. K. Sachdeva, Chairman & Editor of Competition Success Review, besides Ouided Bouchamaoui.

Also Read | Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Dating Controversy: 'Queen of Tears' Star's Lawyers Release 150 Personal Letters to 'Real Lover', Dismiss Underage Romance Allegations.

Addressing the students, Prof. Munasinghe spoke on the urgent challenges of sustainability and peace in a changing world during his convocation, highlighting the 'nexus of poverty, inequity, and resource shortage'.

Justice Yusuf urged young graduates to embrace their role as global peace-builders and voices of justice. He called upon the KIIT graduates to 'build bridges and structures of trust' across gender, caste, region, and religion, to stand up when 'injustice whispers in darkness,' and to carry compassion for the suffering and unheard.

In her speech, H.E. Bouchamaoui expressed her gratitude for the honorary doctorate conferred on her, saying that she felt privileged to join the ranks of 23 other Noble laureates who have visited KIIT.

Several speakers hailed the vision of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS (https://achyutasamanta.com/), in developing both the institutes into world class campuses. Dr. Khorakiwala said that KIIT and KISS stand as towers of excellence in education and social service.

"Prof. Samanta, is a visionary leader and humanitarian whose life exemplifies service, resilience, and compassion," stated Mr. Sachdeva. Dr. Lee remarked that the honour symbolizes the bond between India and Guatemala in education, peace, and justice.

"The graduating class of 2025 represents not only academic excellence but also the courage and resolve to be torchbearers of change," said Shri Ashok Kumar Parija, Chancellor, KIIT-DU. Prof. (Dr.) S. K. Acharya, Pro-Chancellor, also addressed the students, advising them to inculcate the value of constant learning as education does not come to an end with the awarding of degrees. KIIT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh, Registrar Prof. J R Mohanty, department and school heads along with thousands of staff and students attended the three-day event.

On this occasion, Dr. Samanta congratulated all the graduates and said, "We renew our institutional commitment to excellence as we continue to deepen academic impact through enhanced research and innovation."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785577/KIIT_21st_convocation.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234144/5538142/KIIT_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)