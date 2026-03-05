BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 5: India today is ready to move out and settle in another city for better opportunities. However, house shifting has been, and still remains, stressful for many customers. This is because India's unstructured logistics industry leaves customers worried about damaged goods, delayed deliveries, and a lack of accountability. But this scenario is slowly shifting credit to NoBroker Packers and Movers, who are transforming the sector with a strong customer-first promise. Their motto '100% Damage & Delay Protection. Any Damage. Any Delay. We Pay.' stands by their quality service, transparent pricing and responsible shifting, which is making relocation more predictable and worry-free.

Backed by 10+ years of trusted relocation services, NoBroker Packers and Movers has completed 15 Lakh+ successful movements and earned a 4.8/5 rating from 8.9 Lakh+ customer reviews. With 99.30% of shifts completed with 0 damage & delay and 100% complaint resolution, the platform demonstrates consistent service delivery and complete resolution of customer issues. Today, NoBroker Packers and Movers operates in 100+ cities and 1,5000+ localities, bringing organised and professional house-shifting services to customers at their doorstep.

NoBroker Packers and Movers, reshaping the Indian logistics industry, is a clear example that businesses don't need to chase fancy ideas or 'game-changing innovation'. They simply need to understand market gaps and customer pain points and address them. NoBroker addressed ambiguous operating models, standardized inconsistent pricing, improved vehicle utilization, and, most importantly, increased transparency by providing real-time order visibility to its users.

NoBroker Packers and Movers' successful initiative to reshape relocation services and a structured logistics approach has also received national recognition. The company has won the CII Industry Transformation Award for Logistics & Supply Chain (Startup Category, 2025) for organising and modernising the relocation ecosystem, and the BW Supply Chain Award for Best Collaborative Supplier Partnership(2025) for building logistic-tech that is transforming India's fragmented packers and movers sector. These rewards are just one aspect of reinforcing NoBroker Packers and Movers' operational excellence in relocation services. Another is thousands of positive reviews from genuine customers across India.

In a sector where customers have long been plagued by fears of damaged goods and asset losses, NoBroker Packers and Movers' 100% Damage & Delay Protection sets a new benchmark for accountability. If belongings are damaged or delivery is delayed beyond the committed timeline, customers are compensated. This NoBroker commitment changed the segment and gained the customer's trust, turning a stressful process into a dependable experience.

Relocation is not just about moving goods; it is about moving homes, memories, and essentials that matter. NoBroker Packers and Movers is redefining what a reliable shifting experience should look like. When NoBroker says, "Any Damage. Any Delay. We Pay." It is a promise backed by the performance and trust of millions of customers.

