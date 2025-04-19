PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], April 19: Chandigarh University's first-of-its-kind 'North India Incubators & Capital Summit (NIICS) 2025', a two-day flagship event aimed at fostering innovation, collaboration, and advancement within the startup and investment ecosystem, got underway on Friday bringing together over 100+ Incubators from eight states in the region, 250+ top Startups, 20+ Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors and Entrepreneur for creating innovation and investment opportunities in the region.

Organised by Chandigarh University's Technology Business Incubator (TBI) in collaboration with T-Hub, one of the world's leading startup incubators, the 'North India Incubators & Capital Summit (NIICS) 2025' brought together stakeholder from eight states - Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab to outline the roadmap to transform North India's entrepreneurial landscape. The Summit has been endorsed by by STEPs and Business Incubators Association (ISBA), TiE (IndUS Entrepreneurs) Chandigarh, MeitY Startup Hub and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Besides Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chandigarh University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, the dignitaries who attended the inauguration ceremony of the Summit included KK Yadav, Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Investment Promotion and Promotion of Information Technology Industry Punjab, Kamal Kishor Yadav, PS Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, Lalit Jain, Director of Census Operations and Citizen Registration in Haryana, Dr. Meer Murtaza, OSD Mission Youth J&K, Kadam Sandeep Vasant, Secretary, Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh and Sujit Jagirdar, Chief Innovation Officer at T-Hub.

On the occasion, Sandhu launched Chandigarh University's 'Centre for Universal Business and Entrepreneurship' to plug and play opportunities for the Startups across North India and ignite Next-Gen Innovation in the region.

Under the theme "Eight States, One Vision," the Summit celebrated unprecedented collaboration among eight North Indian states, demonstrating the power of regional unity in building a robust innovation ecosystem. The event also spotlighted sustainable incubation models, introducing financial sustainability frameworks as a blueprint for incubators across the country. Driving collaborative efforts to address long-standing innovation divide across regions, the Summit's focus extended "Beyond Convenience to Deep Tech," urging startups in the region to shift from convenience-based solutions to deep technology innovation, in alignment with national priorities for technological self-reliance.

The Summit 2025 featured five thematic pavilions covering in emerging sectors like AI, Health & Wellness, Genentech & Sustainability, Business & Finance, Consumer Technology. These apart, two pavilions featured startups related to products and services. Four startups nurtured at the Chandigarh University were also launched by Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu during the inaugural ceremony of the Summit.

To transform the nation into Viksit Bharat, we must strengthen our start-up ecosystem, says Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) & Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu

In his inaugural address, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for setting India on the path to becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed Nation). "The most critical driver of this transformation is our startup ecosystem," he said, emphasizing the need to strengthen it further.

Sandhu highlighted that under PM Modi's leadership, the past decade has marked a golden era for Indian startups. "With supportive policies, India has become a nation of ideas and innovation -- now home to the world's 3rd largest startup ecosystem, growing from around 500 startups in 2016 to over 1.59 lakh today, including 110 unicorns. These startups have created over 16.6 lakh direct jobs. At Chandigarh University alone, students have launched over 150 startups. Our Technology Business Incubator (CU-TBI) is now mobilizing Rs 5 crore to further boost innovation and entrepreneurship," he added.

Immense support system in place, there is no better time for Startups in India, says CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, PS Madanagopal

Participating in the Session on 'Northern Constellation: Uniting Innovation', PS Madanagopal, CEO, MeitY Startup Hub, said, "Most of our Startups are today solving problems for urban India. There is a strong need to push beyond this urban India's convenience related problems so solve problems that matter to Bharat which is could be related to water, hygiene, sanitation, air, education and health. My urge to innovators and problem solvers is that every day when you travel, if you could identify one problem, you can start letting it grow in your mind. Eventually the solutions will stare at your face. And that is something if you pursue, you will end up being a very powerful problem solver but also an entrepreneur. An entrepreneur is a real problem solver who works on a product which will change the status quo of society. That mind-set creates 10000 or 20000 jobs. The role of incubator is becoming extremely critical for felicitating an entrepreneur's entire journey. The first 1000 days of an entrepreneur are very important because it's the critical phase. In way, there is immense support system at the incubator or the college level or the government level. There is no better time to Startup,".

Need to inculcate entrepreneurial attitude, provide students with ideal environment for new ideas and skills, says KK Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary Industries, Industries and Commerce & Investment Promotion, Punjab

KK Yadav, Additional Chief Secretary Industries, Industries and Commerce & Investment Promotion, Punjab said, "When we talk about new start-ups; whenever someone comes up with a new idea whether you believe in that idea or not, whether that idea can be implemented or not but when we talk about solving a problem, an environment is automatically created to find its solution. An entrepreneurial attitude should be inculcated in the students and they should be provided with ideal environment in which they can create new ideas and learn new skills. This should not only be done by educational institutions alone, but we need to create a social environment for that. The governments have limited funding, but they can still help in many ways."

He emphasised the importance of nurturing a mindset among students to become job providers rather than job seekers.

India will need a million startup to support the US$ 10 Trillion Economy by 2035, says CIO T-Hub Sujit Jagirdar

Sujit Jagirdar, Chief Innovation Officer at T-Hub, said, "India is a land of opportunities. There was a time when people used to say that US is the land of opportunities but now it's no more the case. It's India that is the land of opportunities as an option. The government has played a biggest role in making the startup eco system by providing policies infrastructure and funding for this. Nine out of 10 founders make a startups to solve the problems they faced personally. So how do you solve problem in your area will matter the most. We are the fifth biggest economy and we will soon become third largest economy very soon. By 2035, the opportunity for us to move from US$4 Trillin to US$ 10 Trillion, we will need a million startups, which is about 10 times than what we have today, to support that economy. So there are phenomenal opportunities. We just need the mind-set to focus on those opportunities,".

Kadam Sandeep Vasant, Secretary of Technical Education, Himachal Pradesh, said, "Innovation begins with education. To foster it, we must build systems that encourage creativity and experimentation, By signing an MoU with T-Hub and the launch of an innovation fund to support students in prototyping, idea development, and patenting,".

Lalit Jain, Director of Census Operations and Citizenship Registration for Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, said, "There's no shortage of local startups offering unique solutions, especially in the tourism sector in Himachal Pradesh. But we are lagging in marketing. In today's age, visibility is everything. Our startups need stronger promotion through government support, NGOs, and social media to attract investment and scale up."

Meer Murtaza, OSD, Mission Youth J&K, said "We're handholding youth to turn their ideas into ventures. With a recent paperless census covering 1.10 crore individuals across 25 lakh households, we have identified 8.45 lakh potential entrepreneurs. Now, it's time for the youth to step out of their comfort zones--innovation requires taking risks,".

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668262/Chandigarh_University.jpg

