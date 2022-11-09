New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): UNESCO house hosted the Grand jury of the fifth edition of SABERA Awards.

The final winners will be announced at a grand physical event on December 7th. The prestigious awards recognize social impact to promote Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles aligned to India's developmental priorities.

SABERA, which stands for Social and Business Enterprise Responsible Awards, endeavors to acknowledge those Walking the Talk, which is also the theme of the event this year. The initiative launched by UN Women awardee, Suparnaa Chadda in 2018, has become synonymous with GOOD.

A wide spectrum of entries have been received from India's largest businesses, nonprofits and passionate individuals.

Jury Chair, Renu Sud Karnad, MD, HDFC Bank Ltd., sharing her sentiments said, "SABERA can be credited with creating a unique model for identifying, recognizing, and promoting altruism in the society.

The individuals, corporates and communities involved in this selfless pursuit are the role model that India needs and by curating this group, SABERA is in fact, in a way contributing to national service. The sense of purpose and drive demonstrated by the team SABERA is tremendous and extremely infectious. Its an honor for me to be part of the jury again for 2022-23 edition."

The jury also includes noted industry leaders such as Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO Invest India; Meenakshi Gupta, Co-founder Goonj; Shivam Puri, CEO CIPLA Pharma; Kiran DM, CEO ONGC Foundation; Chandru Badrinarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Blue Sky Analytics and Garima Singh, Chief Government and Communications officer Pepsico India.

This year the two-tier process of selecting Individuals, Entities, and Initiatives putting India on the road to development was kick-started by the prescreening council comprising of domain experts who spearhead sustainability and or ESG in their respective companies.

The names include Dr Lopamudra Priyadarshini - GM CSR & Sustainability Aditya Birla Group; Tanu Kathuria - ER & CSR Leader Birlasoft; Preeti Binoy, Head Corporate communications - Kimberley Clark, Nixon Joseph, CEO CLT, Abhishek Ranjan - Sustainability head Brillio, Prateek Sengupta - Associate Director ESG & Sustainability Indigo and Kiran Sarkar, Head Sustainability M&M (Auto & Farm).

The shortlisted entries in the Initiative Category include Sanjeevani Life beyond cancer for their innovative skill development initiative with cancer survivors as cancer buddies for other patients in the sub category Shiksha (Education) category, SBI Foundation for their work with PWD's in Sashaktikaran (Enablement), BALCO for their work with women in tribal area of Korba in Chhattisgarh in Swasthya and Kalyan (Health & wellbeing), PepsiCo for their work with farmers including women through sustainable agriculture in Krishi & Gramin Vikas, L&T Finance for the digital financial literacy with rural women in Layngik Samanta (Diversity & Inclusion), Dabur for the plastic waste neutral outreach within Most Innovative Development Initiative & Thumsup (Coke) in Behavioral change through marketing communication of real heroes breaking the glass ceiling in sports. View the shortlist here>>

The awards will be held physically on December 7th, 2022 The speakers at the summit preceding the awards will include Padma Shri Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, Nyrika Holkar, Exec Director Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd.; Raj Mariwala, Director Mariwala Health initiative; and Renu Sud Karnad, MD HDFC Ltd. amidst others.

SABERA has partnered with United Nations Global Compact Network India as SDG outreach partner, PR Partner Adfactors PR, and Amar Ujala as Hindi Digital Media. EPL has come on board as a Gift Partner to felicitate the eminent jury members and speakers and Pepsico India as the Sustainable Agriculture partner.

This is a closed-door event with limited seating, to book a delegate pass Register Here to attend the event on December 7th to be held physically at UNESCO Building New Delhi. The pass includes access to all sessions, awards gala, refreshments, and Dinner.

Simply Suparnaa (c) Media network is an award-winning organization that consciously works towards creating a positive narrative away from sensationalism by creating and distributing Responsible content.

The founder Suparnaa Chadda uses her versatile experience of over two decades in the Indian media to curate SABERA that Recognizes GOOD across civil, corporate and development sectors.

Amidst others, the Network stands for enabling gender sensitivity and conducts menstrual hygiene sessions distributing sustainable feminine hygiene products in urban slums through the nonprofit womanendangered.org. The network also awards entities & Individuals working around ESG & SDG principles.

It also provides a platform for marginalized girls or women who have taken a career break to get back into the mainstream. The network strongly believes that leadership and spirituality are interconnected and have the potential to bring about a larger change in society. It has been awarded by the UN Women as an SME Community Champion.

