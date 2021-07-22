New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/ Novo Nordisk): Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) aims to become the driving change by establishing a WhatsApp Chatbot, Mishti as a one-stop solution for diabetes education in India.

India being the diabetes capital of the world with an estimated 77 million people living with the disease[1], NNEF's Mishtiobjective is to offer key information and services on insulin device demos, customized diet plans for each patient with exercise guidance based on publicly available information, and scientifically backed research papers.

Mishti aims is to provide easy and quick access to important information to effectively manage diabetes. It is customized in seven different languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Tamil) so that a greater number of people can access the information in their preferred language.

"The pandemic has made us realize the importance of effectively managing diabetes to prevent various complications and co-morbidities. With digital transformation being the need of the hour, we must constantly innovate to provide digital solutions with a patient-centric approach. Mishti is our effort to empower the 77 million people living with diabetes[2] to make informed decisions with scientifically backed information. We are committed to addressing the challenges of diabetes management in India by continuing to drive change,'' says Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Trustee at Novo Nordisk Education Foundation.

Mishti delivers diabetes-centric information to the country's massive diabetes population at their fingertips through Whatsapp. A large number of diabetes patients are unable to manage their disease well due to limited awareness, poor medical adherence, and improper lifestyle and dietary habit.

Through Mishti, NNEF aims to cater to India's diabetes education needs and resolve these problems. Currently, Mishti has received 3700+ unique activations with 51,000+ messages exchanged. To access Mishti, the user just needs to send a 'Hi' to +918040303314 on Whatsapp.

