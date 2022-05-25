Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): For the first time in Hyderabad, an extravagant overnight stargazing camp was organized by Oakridge International School, Bachupally recently, supported by Society for Space Education Research and Development (SSERD), as part of the Summer Learning Program 2022. Children of age group 3-13 years got an opportunity to dazzle under the stars with their dear ones and friends at this one-of-its-kind stargazing night camp. It was all about discovering, learning, and enjoying the star-studded skies.

Around 50 families took part in this stargazing tour held at Oakridge Bachupally. Kids learned teamwork, how to build the tents, and enjoyed an overall camping experience. The children and their parents took the opportunity to explore and know the Night Sky and observed some of the deep sky objects like different Planets and the moon with help of the hi-end telescopes.

"Summer Learning Program 2022 was like never before, the stargazing activity was the showstopper, and setting up telescopes and watching the planets like Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, and Mars live was an exuberant experience for all of us, children came to me, and asked if they could stay back at school for some more night camps," says Padmaja Ambaty, Camp Coordinator.

Students got an opportunity to participate in Astro Space, an initiative by the Society for Space Education Research and Development (SSERD) that provided hands-on astronomy experience for students to elevate and foster the education of space and research. "To let the students believe that they are made up of matter that was possibly once a part of stars, to let them realize that rocket science is something they can do in their school basketball court was an exhilarating experience for us as space science instructors," says Fareeha and Sneha, experts of the SSERD team.

The students at Summer Learning Program 2022, experienced various activities arranged in the school during this two-week program. Witnessed 86 students, with 20 expert instructors from various top organizations who conducted programs like Young Filmmakers Program by Metamorphosis, Robotics by Tix-Robotics, Swimming Lesson, Visual Arts, and Music.

Oakridge Bachupally's in-school Summer Learning Program 2022 also hosted Rope sports, an initiative by Transcend Sports, which gave extraordinary challenges to the kids. "The kids enjoyed thrilling and fun activities like Zipline, Rappelling, Tyrolean Traverse, Vine Traverse, Tree Climbing with Jumar, Water Crossing, Tent pitching, Burma Bridge, and night camping.

In a fun environment, the students acquired essential life skills which enable them to perform outside their comfort zone, overcome fear, develop self-confidence and prepare them for proactive exploration in any field," says Anand Kumar Sadhanapalli, one of the youngest Mt. Everest Climbers, Senior Instructor, Rock Climbing School.

"My child Aaradhya 8-year-old enjoyed summer camp she tried. Right from swimming to visual arts, rappelling, circuits, rocket parachutes it's like a break away from technology and gadgets fun-filled activity, and least not to forget tempting and delicious snack and lunch menu. Thank you for the well-organized camp and kids loved all the activities hope to see more," says Aruna, Parent of Aaradhya.

Speaking on the occasion, Baljeet Oberoi, Principal at Oakridge International School, Bachupally said, "One of the core values that we want to inculcate in children is Courage - courage to face the unknown, courage to deep dive and explore something new, courage to confront issues and take risks, courage to communicate, and much more. Our summer learning program activities were designed to not only provide real-world experiences to children but also to unlock their innate talents in varied domains of holistic education. It was indeed a pleasure to see young learners coming out of their comfort zone, and imbibing values in the true sense."

Oakridge International School, Bachupally is a part of Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium school organization. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 76 international schools spread across 31 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools' already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge Bachupally School was recently ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

To know more about the different programs, reach out to www.oakridge.in/bachupally.

