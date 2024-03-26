NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 26: Faculty from Oakridge International School Bachupally (OISB) played a leading role in the groundbreaking Nord Anglia Education Teaching and Learning Conference held recently in Hanoi, Vietnam. This prestigious global event brought together over 200 educators from 15 countries, fostering collaboration and exploring innovative teaching methods to advance educational standards worldwide.

The conference featured esteemed educators, thought leaders and practitioners sharing valuable insights on personalized learning, technology integration, and fostering inquiry-based learning environments. Attendees participated in workshops exploring cutting-edge methodologies and the importance of incorporating diverse perspectives into the curriculum to prepare students for success in an interconnected world.

Baljeet Oberoi, Principal, Oakridge International School Bachupally took centre stage as a presenter on educational leadership and innovation. Her presentation underscored the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing teaching, learning, and even school administration. Oberoi highlighted how technology can empower educators and personalize learning pathways for students.

Oberoi's quote, "The conference provided a platform to explore how technology is redefining the role of a teacher. It's a journey towards building flexible academic structures that can adapt to the challenges of our rapidly evolving world. AI has the potential to personalize learning experiences and empower educators in ways we haven't even imagined yet. At the same time with advancement of technology, well-being of our stakeholders is becoming enough more imperative. Prioritizing well-being encompasses nurturing physical, mental, and emotional health to foster a balanced and fulfilling life."

Special guest, Dr Elise Ecoff, Nord Anglia Education's Chief Education Officer, joined the conference virtually from the United Kingdom. Dr Ecoff shared pioneering developments in Nord Anglia's digital research and advancements, including the application of AI in education. Her insights focused on how these advancements will work together to create an enriching educational foundation for children.

Anuradha, Head of International Curriculum, emphasizes the power of innovation: "The conference was a dynamic space for innovative leaders ready to redefine education. The SEAMEl "Innovate" conference has set the stage for educators to lead the way in ensuring every learner thrives in this new landscape."

Subha Laxmi, SI Unit Coordinator said, "As someone who represents well-being, the SEAMEl conference offered unexpected insights. It provided the opportunity to meet with people involved with student well-being programs. There was a lot of talk about inclusion and how to make schools more inclusive."

For more information please visit, www.oakridge.in/bachupally.

Oakridge International School, Bachupally, a distinguished member of Nord Anglia Education, is part of a global network comprising 85 schools across 33 countries. This affiliation provides Oakridge students with access to extensive resources and unparalleled global opportunities, enriching their learning experience. Recognized for excellence, Oakridge Bachupally ranks as the 3rd Best International School in Hyderabad and holds the No. 1 position in the Northwest region according to the Times Education Excellence Ranking 2023. Additionally, it is among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana according to Education World India School Rankings 21-22.

