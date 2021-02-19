New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): OctaFX, a leading Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide, has released its 'New Trends of 2021 in the Trading Industry' today. These trends will be subject to the global economies disrupting the COVID-19 pandemic - even the shape of foreign exchange trading has undergone severe transformations.

Foreign exchange, or Forex, is the world's largest financial market with currently around 2.4 quadrillions U.S. dollars (or USD 2,400,000,000,000,000) in daily activity, where global currencies are traded every second.

Naturally, the Forex market depends on international trade between nations. The pandemic has caused a great deal of economic uncertainty, disruptions in trade, and heightened isolationism. Every country's response to the health crisis will directly affect their domestic economies. And this, in turn, will cause significant ripple effects in the financial world.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Forex Market

As the governments worldwide imposed near-total lockdowns to combat the virus, online businesses and brokers gained importance for keeping economies afloat. And as the prices of crude oil, gold, and stocks fluctuate regularly, uncertainty has never loomed larger, posing risks but also presenting prospective rewards. Hence, this has led to a boost of interest in COVID-19 and Forex trading relationships.

Although financial markets and industries generally are under serious shake-up, the Forex industry has been considerably thriving. Top Forex brokers have globally registered a surge in monthly trading volumes and new client accounts. This could be because of investors moving away from traditional stock trading, finding new income sources. Perhaps, it's due to people increasingly starting to trade in Forex themselves. The ongoing pandemic catalyzed the gradually rising popularity of Forex trading. Processes like these might serve as an explanation of why Forex brokers like OctaFX experienced a threefold rise in new clients last year.

Outlook for Forex in 2021

As COVID-19 continues to ravage economies worldwide, traders are on the lookout for new markets and opportunities. Though the volatility is bound to decrease at some point, for now, the exchange rates will continue being reactive to shocks, in turn, increasing both the risks of Forex trading and the possible opportunities.

Specific patterns visible in 2020 will likely continue into 2021 as well. The pandemic will be a significant consideration in the new year, creating volatility concerning control of the coronavirus. Nonetheless, policymakers are proactively discussing growth and inflation to reduce public debt burdens. The biggest takeaway from the past year has been not to take risks, leading OctaFX analysts to advise looking at graphs displaying fluctuations of a chosen currency. This will give an idea as to why they lost value. Markets are far too volatile to bet on overly unpredictable pairings. Industry professionals and investors will rely on safe-haven currencies that have remained significantly profitable even during the current disruption going forward.

The pressure remains high on the U.S. dollar as market professionals expect it to fall by about 5-10 percent more. Levels as low as in 2008 are not on the horizon, for U.S. President Joe Biden will return to a rules-based international order with balanced global growth. The Australian dollar ended the year pretty strong and is safe, owing to local interest rates, which will be low in most developed countries.

The U.K. pound will continue to face pressure due to the strict lockdown measures imposed to contain the new variant of coronavirus and subsequent slow recovery rates. Despite suffering from the second wave of coronavirus, the Canadian dollar still might have a favorable run in the new year as the situation stabilized to a large extent in December. The COVID-19 pandemic proved supportive for the euro as traders turned their attention to the problems of the U.S. dollar. Hence, experts await the euro to rise higher.

A new generation of traders

Another trend that is likely to grow in this new year is individual investments. The worldwide health crisis has led to the growth of self-employed remote workers. Forex trading is not an exception to this trend. Likely, the reliance on commercial or investment banks to trade on behalf of their clients will reduce, and people will take to trading themselves. Among these are self-reliant trading professionals in the making, who will learn and soon teach the main aspects of Forex trading on the internet. Armed with this knowledge, they'll operate in the market. OctaFX experts also anticipate that established fintech firms will target Gen-Z and Millennials interested in getting into Forex trading. This demographic is familiar with tech advancements and investment opportunities available online, and they are more than willing to invest in Forex and earn Forex deposit bonuses.

There are currently several trading apps helping amateurs begin with Forex trading during these extremely sensitive market cycles. These apps are one of the many trends expected to grow in 2021 since it's common wisdom by now to keep mobile trading services close at hand at any time. They shall lend support to new traders - especially, to follow one trading strategy without risking more capital than necessary. App developers may also provide online courses to teach about finance and trading, which OctaFX has done extensively throughout the last year. Furthermore, the OctaFX development team upgraded its brokerage services, where you can manage and access your trading accounts via their mobile app and their web service.

Even cloud-based Forex trading platforms will become highly popular amidst the new normal. They offer lesser costs, more flexible design, high reliability, and very low latency that is ideal for a constantly evolving market in terms of regulation, specific products, and actual market conditions.

Summing Up

One can't precisely predict the Forex market of 2021, as anything could happen. Perhaps there could be an even worse fallout in world economy dynamics due to coronavirus resurgences, affecting the currencies excessively. But we are not entirely in the dark, as 2020 has taught us to expect the worst and prepare for it. Therefore, trading communities can still make reliable predictions about what could happen by tracking ongoing and current issues: geopolitical and regional developments will influence most currencies' present values. Research like this will equip investors and traders with tools to face the potential outcomes accordingly.

