Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 24: Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Governor of Odisha, today felicitated two exceptional young athletes, Prem Munda and Rajkumar Munda, from the Jindal Foundation's Wushu Training Program in Barbil. The ceremony, held yesterday, July 23rd, at Raj Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, celebrated their recent gold medal victories at an international Wushu championship in Moscow, Russia. Prem Munda secured gold in the men's 48 kg category, while Rajkumar Munda triumphed in the men's 52 kg category, showcasing the remarkable success of dedicated grassroots sports development.

Both Prem and Rajkumar reside at the Jindal Sports Hostel in Barbil, where the Jindal Foundation provides comprehensive support. This includes expert sports coaching, nutritious meals, customised nutrition plans, clothing, education, healthcare, and other essential facilities crucial for athletes to thrive and compete on global platforms.

Ms. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of the Jindal Foundation, expressed her profound gratitude to the Governor for recognising the young athletes. "This is a moment of immense pride for all of us," she stated. "These young boys from Barbil have not only demonstrated excellence in sport but have proven that talent, when nurtured with the right support, can shine on the world stage. Their achievements echo our belief that rural India holds unlimited potential, waiting to be empowered."

Mr. Prashanta Hota, President and Group Head, CSR & Education, Jindal Steel, highlighted the inspiration behind the program. "Inspired by the vision of our Hon'ble Chairman of Jindal Steel and Member of Parliament, Shri Naveen Jindal Ji, our Wushu training programme aims to transform lives and instil confidence, discipline, and global competitiveness in youth in the hinterland. These medals from Moscow are not just sporting wins -- they are victories of inclusion, opportunity, and empowerment. Shri Jindal, himself, is an iconic sportsperson of our country and has been our flame of inspiration for fostering inclusive improvement in the Human Development Index in our country. We in the Jindal Foundation, under the leadership of Ms. Shallu Jindal, are walking an extra mile every day to nourish and nurture such hidden talents of our country in various fields of excellence."

The Hon'ble Governor lauded Prem and Rajkumar for their dedication and passion for martial arts. He also commended the Jindal Foundation's consistent patronage in nurturing young talent through sustained training, mentorship, and support. He encouraged continued focus on grassroots sports to foster the spirit of nation-building and bring pride to the nation.

The Jindal Foundation, through its integrated sports development initiatives, actively promotes athletic talent in rural and tribal regions across India. From martial arts like Wushu to athletics, football, and archery, the Foundation supports over thirty thousand young athletes by providing access to professional coaching, infrastructure, nutrition, and exposure to competitive platforms.

The Foundation also operates a sports hostel for tribal children in Barbil, Odisha, offering state-of-the-art residential facilities to sixty selected children from the local community to excel in both sports and education. Numerous players from this hostel have achieved success, winning medals in national and international Wushu tournaments. These efforts align with the Foundation's vision of empowering youth, fostering discipline, and building stronger, healthier communities through the transformative power of sports, ultimately making India future-ready to shine in the global arena of sports and athletics.

